AEW star Saraya finally breaks silence on her breakup after six years

According to recent reports, the former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya's relationship with Ronnie Radke of Falling in Reverse has come to an end. The Anti-Diva has finally addressed her breakup.

Saraya and Ronnie Radke have been dating for the past six years. The news about their split quickly made headlines as fans got eager to know the full story behind the end of the relationship. The AEW star recently cleared up misunderstandings while commenting on the breakup.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Saraya revealed that they drifted apart over time due to their busy schedules. She also spoke about realizing how they are better off as friends rather than as a couple:

Trending

“I’m doing great, it was meant to be. We’re good friends, though. It ended amicably. We just drifted apart in a way; we’re just better off as friends. The schedule got crazy, and he’s getting bigger and so much busier, and so am I, so it is what it is. He was great, really sweet, and we were together for a long time. It’s just that we weren’t compatible anymore. We’re just better off as friends. We were friends beforehand and tried to make it work as a relationship. It worked, and then it didn’t.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

AEW star Saraya also teased a return to WWE

In the same interview, Saraya confirmed that her contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in September of this year. She also spoke about a potential comeback to WWE, the company which helped her become a major name in professional wrestling.

The former AEW Women's World Champion acknowledged the things WWE has done for her and didn't rule out a return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future:

"I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW," Saraya said.

The fans will have to wait and see if The Anti-Diva makes her return to the Triple H-led promotion later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback