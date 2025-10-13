3 Clear signs Tony Khan has entirely given up on 32-year-old AEW star

AEW President Tony Khan might have lost interest in a major female star. 32-year-old star Kamille was pushed as a major powerhouse. She stood behind Mercedes Mone as her henchwoman. However, things could have gone better for her if she had been available on TV.The Brickhouse made her AEW debut at last year's Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite and immediately formed an alliance with The CEO. They worked well for the first few months, but things started to fall apart later. She was fed up with the TBS Champion's disrespect and ended the partnership in November 2024. Interestingly, she has been absent ever since that week.Reports indicate that the former NWA World Women's Champion is involved in outside projects and has therefore been absent from the Jacksonville-based company. She also still has a significant amount of time remaining on her contract. Although she's busy with other pursuits, she could have appeared in AEW programming, but she hasn't. Let's take a look at some hints as to why Tony Khan has lost interest in Kamille.#3. Tony Khan hasn't mentioned Kamille since March 2025The former NWA World Women's Champion has been absent for over a year and a half. Usually, the AEW President updates the status of an injured star during pay-per-view media calls and post-media scrums. However, he has not addressed her status for many months.The last time Tony talked about her was in March 2025. He discussed how fans still don't know who her mystery attacker is.#2. AEW President Tony Khan missed many opportunitiesFans witnessed many returns over the past few years. Many injured stars recovered and even started wrestling again in the ring. Some were on hiatus because of their film projects. Stars like Samoa Joe, Wardlow, Toni Storm, and Adam Copeland left AEW for a few weeks and then returned after completing their projects. The 32-year-old star has been absent due to commitments.However, like other stars, she could have made occasional appearances and competed in AEW matches. There were many instances perfect for her return, but she didn't. At many times, Mercedes Mone was just facing random stars without any proper storytelling. If Kamille had been present, the two could have faced off in a storied rivalry during several pay-per-views.#1. Mercedes Mone and Kamille's feud was brought to an abrupt endOver the past few months, tension between Mercedes and Kamille had been escalating quickly. There were several hints of their split. Fans were sure that The Brickhouse would stand up to her bully. However, the 32-year-old star just announced she was ending their partnership. Many expected a more explosive ending to their alliance.A few days later, the former NWA World Women's Champion was seen lying backstage by a mystery star. This turned out to be her last TV appearance. It’s a clear sign that Tony Khan has given up on Kamille's run.It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old star will even return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.