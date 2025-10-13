  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 3 Clear signs Tony Khan has entirely given up on 32-year-old AEW star

3 Clear signs Tony Khan has entirely given up on 32-year-old AEW star

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 13, 2025 03:58 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

AEW President Tony Khan might have lost interest in a major female star. 32-year-old star Kamille was pushed as a major powerhouse. She stood behind Mercedes Mone as her henchwoman. However, things could have gone better for her if she had been available on TV.

Ad

The Brickhouse made her AEW debut at last year's Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite and immediately formed an alliance with The CEO. They worked well for the first few months, but things started to fall apart later. She was fed up with the TBS Champion's disrespect and ended the partnership in November 2024. Interestingly, she has been absent ever since that week.

Reports indicate that the former NWA World Women's Champion is involved in outside projects and has therefore been absent from the Jacksonville-based company. She also still has a significant amount of time remaining on her contract. Although she's busy with other pursuits, she could have appeared in AEW programming, but she hasn't.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Let's take a look at some hints as to why Tony Khan has lost interest in Kamille.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

#3. Tony Khan hasn't mentioned Kamille since March 2025

The former NWA World Women's Champion has been absent for over a year and a half. Usually, the AEW President updates the status of an injured star during pay-per-view media calls and post-media scrums. However, he has not addressed her status for many months.

Ad

The last time Tony talked about her was in March 2025. He discussed how fans still don't know who her mystery attacker is.

#2. AEW President Tony Khan missed many opportunities

Fans witnessed many returns over the past few years. Many injured stars recovered and even started wrestling again in the ring. Some were on hiatus because of their film projects. Stars like Samoa Joe, Wardlow, Toni Storm, and Adam Copeland left AEW for a few weeks and then returned after completing their projects. The 32-year-old star has been absent due to commitments.

Ad
Ad

However, like other stars, she could have made occasional appearances and competed in AEW matches. There were many instances perfect for her return, but she didn't. At many times, Mercedes Mone was just facing random stars without any proper storytelling. If Kamille had been present, the two could have faced off in a storied rivalry during several pay-per-views.

#1. Mercedes Mone and Kamille's feud was brought to an abrupt end

Over the past few months, tension between Mercedes and Kamille had been escalating quickly. There were several hints of their split. Fans were sure that The Brickhouse would stand up to her bully. However, the 32-year-old star just announced she was ending their partnership. Many expected a more explosive ending to their alliance.

Ad

A few days later, the former NWA World Women's Champion was seen lying backstage by a mystery star. This turned out to be her last TV appearance. It’s a clear sign that Tony Khan has given up on Kamille's run.

It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old star will even return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications