3 Clear Signs Tony Khan Has Entirely Given Up on 35-Year-Old AEW Star

AEW President Tony Khan might not have high hopes for a star. A 35-year-old star hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for nearly 20 months. Danhausen was one of the most unique signees Tony made in 2022. While he was already popular on social media, many new fans also got to know him on AEW TV. He was initially featured in comedic spots.However, he hasn't been seen on AEW TV since 2023. He often wrestles on the independent circuit. The Very Nice, Very Evil star's contract was set to end in July 2025. Surprisingly, Tony Khan added injury time to his deal and extended it until 2026.Fans were disappointed after the news broke, as Danhausen hasn't been involved in any creative plans for the past two years. The 35-year-old star is rumored to join WWE in the future. He is good friends with CM Punk, who is not in good standing with the AEW President. Many believe this is the main reason for Kid Gorgeous' absence.Let's look at some signs that suggest he might not be seen in the company for the rest of his contract.#3. Tony Khan barely mentioned DanhausenThe AEW President usually discusses the hiatuses and return timelines of absent stars. Recently, he talked about stars like Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, Andrade, and many others. However, he rarely mentions Danhausen. TK has never explained why Kid Gorgeous was taken off TV and has not used him again.This could be a major sign that there are some issues involving the two parties#2. Not being used on TV after contract extensionAfter not being used for one and a half years, many believed Tony Khan would make Danhausen a free agent. He reportedly requested for his deal to end because he isn't bought up in creative plans. However, despite the 35-year-old star's request, AEW President Tony Khan extended his contract. He also has no creative plans for the future.This move by Tony suggests there might be bad blood between the two. He pulled out a similar move during Rey Fenix's exit, but the latter was released early after his contract was extended. It will be interesting to see if Khan releases Danhausen as well.#1. Didn't follow up on Danhausen's return in 2024The Very Nice, Very Evil star returned to Tony Khan's sister promotion, ROH, last year. At the 2024 ROH Final Battle, he made a surprise comeback. Many believed that the issues between him and AEW were finally settled. However, that wasn't the case.Despite getting thunderous reactions from the crowd and social media, Tony Khan chose not to keep him on the show. His further involvement could have attracted more viewers to the product, similar to YouTube and X numbers.It seems like the 35-year-old star might not remain All Elite in 2026. He will probably join WWE and have a career similar to R-Truth. It remains to be seen if Danhausen ever steps foot in the AEW ring before departing the Jacksonville-based promotion.