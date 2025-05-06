3 consequences AEW star MJF could face if he betrays The Hurt Syndicate

MJF has been desperately trying to insert himself into the AEW World Title picture for months. The Salt of the Earth is currently looking to join The Hurt Syndicate, but Bobby Lashley's denial has kept him out of the dominant faction.

The former AEW World Champion has tried to impress The Almighty in several ways. However, he hasn't been able to convince Lashley to let him into his group. The Dominator has told MJF to unlock his ruthless side and start hurting people if he wants to join The Hurt Syndicate.

If the former WWE Champion continues to remain unimpressed with MJF's efforts, The Devil will be left with no choice but to go after Bobby Lashley himself.

However, setting his sights on the Lashley-led group could turn out to be a massive mistake for the Long Island native. The Hurt Syndicate would be infuriated with MJF's betrayal, prompting them to teach the 29-year-old star a lesson.

In this article, let's look at three consequences Maxwell Jacob Friedman could face if he turned his back on The Hurt Syndicate.

#3. The Hurt Syndicate could brutalize former AEW World Champion MJF

In the past few weeks, MJF has just barely escaped an assault at the hands of Bobby Lashley. The Salt of the Earth has done everything possible to gain the trust of The Almighty, but the veteran still doesn't find him a suitable fit for his group.

The Hurt Syndicate is arguably the most intimidating faction in AEW. The stable encourages violence and strikes fear into the hearts of their opponents.

Although MVP and Shelton Benjamin are open to the idea of The Devil joining their alliance, The Dominator is not keen on adding another member to The Syndicate. The former WWE Champion has continually disrespected the Long Island native, and MJF may not take his abuse any longer.

If the former AEW American Champion attempts to defy The Hurt Syndicate, he could end up feeling the wrath of the heel group. The trio could inflict severe damage on the young star, punishing him for going against their authority.

This could be a way for Tony Khan to turn MJF babyface again. After being dismantled by The Syndicate, The Devil could look for new allies to deal with the dominant trio.

#2. Bobby Lashley could cost MJF his match against Hangman Adam Page

At AEW Revolution, MJF clashed against Hangman Adam Page in a hard-hitting clash. The Devil ended up on the losing side, as The Cowboy walked out of the California pay-per-view with an emphatic victory.

A couple of weeks ago, The Devil teased a rematch with The Hanger during a backstage segment. During this interaction, The Salt of the Earth bragged about how he would get the upper hand over Page if he got the backing of The Hurt Syndicate.

MJF's rivalry with Hangman Page has continued to get more intense over time. Friedman would not want to suffer defeat if he crosses paths with the Anxious Millennial Cowboy again. However, things could be a lot more difficult for the 29-year-old star if he breaks the trust of The Hurt Syndicate.

The Bobby Lashley-led group could deal a huge blow to Maxwell's ego by costing him his eventual rematch against Hangman Adam Page. The faction could brutalize MJF behind the referee's back, allowing The Cowboy to finish off his opponent and gain a lead in their rivalry.

Bobby Lashley could teach the former AEW World Champion a lesson by causing him to lose against his fiercest rival. The Salt of the Earth would certainly be infuriated by The Syndicate's actions, leading to an intense feud between the two sides.

#1. The Hurt Syndicate could force MJF to participate in a handicap match

MJF is one of the most despicable heels in AEW. The Salt of the Earth has committed several heinous deeds in the Tony Khan-led company.

In his six-year-long stint in AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has terrorized the entire roster with his evil tactics. However, the former AEW American Champion might have to pay for his past deeds if he gets on the bad side of The Hurt Syndicate.

If MJF tries to plot revenge against the heel faction, it could end up backfiring. The trio of Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP could set out to destroy The Devil if he decides to stab them in the back.

The Hurt Syndicate could make MJF's life miserable till the latter agrees to a 3-on-1 Handicap bout against the dominant stable.

It could turn out to be a nightmarish situation for the former AEW World Champion, as he would have to deal with three of the most dangerous AEW stars at once. With no one in his corner, MJF might not last long against the might of The Hurt Syndicate.

It could be an entertaining conclusion to this storyline, which has been one of the best parts of All Elite programming for weeks.

