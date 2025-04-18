3 current AEW stars who could be WrestleMania headliners in the future

AEW has one of the best rosters in the professional wrestling industry, possessing world-class talent. Tony Khan has successfully cultivated many stars in the promotion and brought in popular indie acts to wow their fans.

Ad

However, we've recently been seeing a trend of All Elite Wrestling stars switching sides over to WWE. Former AEW talents such as Penta and Jade Cargill are some examples of stars who transitioned to WWE and are now set to compete on the main WrestleMania 41 card.

#3. Former AEW World Champion MJF

MJF has been one of the best and most consistent acts in All Elite Wrestling ever since its inception in 2019. The Wolf of Wrestling has often told everyone that he's better than them and has backed it up as well.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

However, he has made it no secret as well at times that he would switch sides to WWE if the money is better there. MJF has even pushed the two promotions to have a bidding war for him, and we're quite sure that Triple H and Nick Khan would be ecstatic to have a talent like him amongst their ranks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now, even though MJF has a few years ahead of him competing in All Elite Wrestling, once his contract expires, perhaps he could entertain seriously switching over to WWE. We're also quite sure that a talent such as him would easily earn himself a prominent headlining spot, if not the main event, at a future WrestleMania.

#2. Mariah May

Mariah May is one of the most famous examples of AEW creating a huge star with successful storytelling. The Glamour is credited with making one of the best storylines in modern wrestling through her epic feud with Toni Storm.

Ad

She has been the talk of the town in the professional wrestling world lately. Rumors of her leaving AEW to join WWE have started swirling, with her contract reportedly set to expire this summer. It was reported recently that she had told the promotion that she wouldn't resign right before Revolution 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We could see The Glamour having successful feuds against many stars from WWE's roster, such as Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley. She could land on the WrestleMania card with any of these stars.

#1. Jay White

Jay White is one of the most popular stars in professional wrestling. It was rumored at one time that he could be headed to WWE, but he ultimately chose to sign with AEW.

Ad

However, that window isn't closed yet, and a talent such as Jay White, who's not only amazing in the ring but has proved himself to be an outstanding heel, could deliver in the Stamford-based promotion. The Switchblade could create magic in the ring against Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and more.

We even see him being successful enough to be a main event act and to challenge for a WWE world championship at a future WrestleMania if he ever leaves AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Haroon Mohammad Haroon is an avid pro wrestling fan and has been writing news with Sportskeeda since 2021.

He's been a fan of pro wrestling as far as he can remember and still has carried his passion for the sport today. Outside of his liking for WWE, he also is currently in academic pursuits to get a business degree. Know More