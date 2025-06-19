3 directions for Jon Moxley if he loses his AEW World Title at All In 2025

Jon Moxley is set to reignite his iconic rivalry with Hangman Adam Page at AEW All In 2025. The two stars had an intense feud in 2022-23, which culminated in a violent Texas Deathmatch at Revolution 2023.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has set out to take the AEW World Title off The Purveyor of Violence. With the Death Riders in Moxley's corner, it would be a challenging task for Hangman to get the win at All In.

However, it would be the start of a new era in AEW if The Hanger managed to overcome The One True King in Arlington, Texas, on July 12. A babyface alliance seems to be taking shape in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and the group could help Hangman Page get his moment of glory at All In.

It would be interesting to see what Jon Moxley would do next once his control over AEW is taken away. In this article, let's look at three directions for Jon Moxley if he loses the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas.

#3. The One True King could resume his feud with Darby Allin

Darby Allin was scheduled to battle Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title at WrestleDream 2024. However, Jon Moxley defeated The Invisible Man at AEW Grand Slam last year to become the new No.1 contender for the coveted title.

The Purveyor of Violence then went on to dethrone Bryan Danielson and has reigned supreme at the top of All Elite Wrestling since. Darby Allin might partly blame himself for The One True King's rise to the top, and he would be eager to make Moxley pay for creating chaos in the past eight months.

If Jon Moxley loses the AEW World Title at All In: Texas, the daredevil star could return to settle his past scores with The Ace of All Elite Wrestling. In December 2024, The Death Riders brutally attacked Darby on Rampage, putting him on the sidelines for months.

Now that Allin has completed his summit of Mount Everest, he can pick things up where he left off with the villainous faction. The two stars could possibly collide at All Out 2025, where Allin could defeat Moxley to win this feud.

After taking down The Purveyor of Violence, the former TNT Champion could shift his attention back to winning the AEW World Title.

#2. The Purveyor of Violence could have one final match with Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley established his heel turn last year by destroying Bryan Danielson at All Out 2024. The newly formed Death Riders launched one of the most heinous assaults in AEW history, leaving The American Dragon gasping for breath.

The former WWE Champion has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since losing his title against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. Now that he is no longer a full-time wrestler, Danielson might only be seen wrestling 2-3 matches a year.

One of Danielson's last few matches as a pro wrestler could happen against Jon Moxley. The animosity between the duo is far from over, and the 43-year-old veteran would like to conclude his rivalry with Moxley before riding off into the sunset.

The leader of the 'Yes Movement' could make a shocking appearance at All In: Texas to help Hangman Page. The presence of the former WWE Champion could end up costing The One True King his AEW World Title.

The Purveyor of Violence would be infuriated after losing his prestigious championship, prompting him to go after his former ally. It would be a full-circle moment for both stars, as The American Dragon could slay The One True King this time around to finish off their feud on an emphatic note.

#1. Jon Moxley could feud with Gabe Kidd

At AEW Beach Break, an unlikely ally helped Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe. In a shocking turn of events, NJPW's Gabe Kidd showed up to the scene to assist The One True King in defeating The Destroyer.

The Young Bull also interfered in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025, helping Death Riders against Team AEW. After talking trash about AEW for years, Gabe Kidd's decision to join Moxley's faction appeared as a surprising move.

However, the Bullet Club War Dogs member could reveal his true colors to the world by betraying Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. It could all turn out to be Kidd's plan to destroy the most dangerous entity in All Elite Wrestling.

The Death Riders' leader will not be too glad about Gabe Kidd turning his back on him. After All In 2025, Moxley could set out on a mission to hunt down the War Ready star. The two stars could eventually clash at Forbidden Door 2025, where they would defend the honor of their respective promotions.

