3 Directions for Saraya Upon Her Return to AEW

Saraya (fka Paige) is one of the most renowned female superstars in the wrestling world. The Anti-Diva found success in the early 2010s as part of NXT and then was called up to the main roster, where she won her first major championship on her very first night on Monday Night RAW in 2014.

Ad

Saraya was with WWE until 2022, even after retiring from active competition.

She debuted in AEW in the same year under her real name and returned to the ring. Since then, Saraya has had a decent run in the company but has been notably absent for a few months. She addressed her absence by stating that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had granted her time off.

Months have gone by since fans last saw Saraya, and the wait could be coming to an end anytime now. Here are the three directions for the former WWE Divas Champion upon her AEW return.

Ad

Trending

#3. New alliance with her brother

During Saraya's last few appearances, she was joined by her real-life brother, Zak Knight. The star had been waiting for his big break in wrestling for years, which finally came true when Tony Khan signed him to his roster. Zak became a part of Saraya's faction but soon disappeared from television.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, amidst Saraya's hiatus, Zak Knight teased forming a new alliance with her sister. This could possibly mean that Saraya might not come back alone, but with her brother, Zak to take over AEW by force.

#2. Take revenge on Mercedes Mone

Back in 2018, Saraya was at the top of her game as part of the WWE Women's Division. However, an untimely kick from the back by Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) led to a severe neck condition and her first retirement from professional wrestling.

Ad

It took Saraya four years before she could return to in-ring action. Moreover, she might not have forgotten that, and her desire to take revenge might be fueled by seeing Mercedes Mone rule at the top of AEW. This could see Saraya pursue The CEO upon her comeback, kickstarting one of the top rivalries in the Jacksonville-based company.

#1. Challenge her former partner for the AEW Women's title

Amidst Saraya's extended absence from AEW, 'Timeless' Toni Storm has once again risen to the top of the women's division. She defeated her top rival, Mariah May, at Grand Slam Australia to win back the AEW Women's World Championship. On the following episode of Dynamite, Toni Storm proclaimed that she is ready to welcome all challenges.

Ad

Expand Tweet

'Timeless' Toni Storm's challenge could be answered by the returning Saraya. The former Outcasts cohorts could engage in an exciting rivalry, which would culminate in a top-tier match between them for the Women's World Championship at a major AEW event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback