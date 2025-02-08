Saraya (fka Paige) may not return to AEW alone 

Saraya (fka Paige) has been on a hiatus from AEW for some time now, and it is unclear when her return date could be. When this day comes, could she bring along some former friends to change the landscape of the women's division in the Jacksonville-based promotion?

The former WWE Diva has been affiliated with several stars over the years, but one of the more memorable groups was Absolution. Although they never captured any major titles, they had a brief but impactful run in the women's division during their time in WWE.

Saraya was last seen in AEW four months ago as she was eyeing a shot at the AEW Women's World Title. She came up short despite Harley Cameron's assistance. She could look to add more power to her group and form a faction that could dominate the women's division.

Trending

Sonya Deville's contract was not renewed by WWE

Earlier tonight, it was revealed that Sonya Deville's contract with WWE will be coming to an end, as the company did not reportedly renew it. This means that once she becomes a free agent, she will forego the 90 days of 'No-compete' and is free to sign wherever she wishes.

AEW could push to sign her to pair her once more with Saraya. She could be the muscle needed to help Saraya go for another world title run.

Expand Tweet

Mandy Rose remains a free agent

The third member of Absolution, Mandy Rose, has not been seen in a wrestling ring since 2022. Her last match was in December 2022, when she dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

She was released a month later and has not been in the wrestling industry in any capacity since then. She remains a free agent but has not closed the door to anything, as even last year, she addressed the possibility of her going to AEW.

Rose could sign with the company and reunite with her former stablemates. Seeing as there are no major women's factions in the company, they could go on a dominant run in AEW next.

"There's no reason I'm not there [AEW]. I just haven't decided on if I'm returning to wrestling right now. Never say never. I don't know exactly, but you guys will be the first ones to know," Rose said.

Expand Tweet

AEW may do something to make Saraya stay with them

Last week, Saraya revealed when her current deal with AEW was coming to an end. She told TMZ that this was set to expire in September. She also mentioned how she was unsure if she would re-sign with them or decide to pursue another path.

Should AEW want to keep the former AEW Women's World Champion, they could come up with a major storyline that will feature her prominently on TV, and this will strengthen her faction. Along with Harley Cameron, she could reunite with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose and form a faction that could take over the division.

This could put the spotlight on her once more, and she could end up pursuing a major title once more, and possibly have that long-awaited matchup with Mercedes Moné.

“My contract is up with AEW in September, so I don’t know. Maybe I’ll stay with them, maybe not, I don’t know.” [H/T - Fightful]

Expand Tweet

It is unclear what the chances are for something of the sort happening, but following her hiatus, Saraya could look to make a big move upon her return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback