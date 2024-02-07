3 dream opponents for Mick Foley in AEW

Mick Foley is a WWE veteran who had performed in the Stamford-based promotion for many years. He has been dubbed as the 'Hardcore Legend' for his gutsy performances throughout the years.

Foley has been a part of WWE's Hell in a Cell matches, hardcore matches and other violent bouts. He is no stranger to deathmatches.

Recently, the 58-year-old star opened up about wrestling his final match on his 60th birthday.

"Just to put it out there, Conrad [host Conrad Thompson], 60 is right around the corner," Foley said. "Thinking of doing one final match for my 60th birthday. Deathmatch. I'm not kidding. I think it would be a great incentive to drop those hundred big ones, and I think it might be fun. No [not in WWE], I don't think so, because I think it would be a pretty gory spectacle. Just thinking about it."

This statement sparked many conversations among wrestling fans. Fans started speculating about who Foley's final opponent could be.

Also, some fans suggested that he should find his potential opponent in AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion has number of wrestlers that could match the fearless nature of someone like Foley.

Here, we look at some of the AEW dream matches for Mick Foley.

#3. Mick Foley vs. The Mad King

No one can match the stubbornness of Eddie Kingston in AEW. The Continental Crown Champion has been one of the best fighters who would fight until his last breath. Mick Foley is no different.

Back in 2022, Mick took to Instagram and opened up about wanting to team up, or face Eddie Kingston.

"THE MAD KING. Imagine if I had been able to team with... Or wrestle against Eddie Kingston back in my prime!" Foley shared.

The 58-year-old star locking horns with The Mad King would be a treat indeed to watch, although it wouldn't be one for the faint-hearted.

#2. The Hardcore legend to face a relentless challenge?

Darby Allin is one of the most selfless wrestlers in the industry. His matches have been hazardous to his health, to say the least.

The young star has teamed up with Sting in AEW and has been involved in many hardcore bouts.

Recently, the WWE veteran stated that if they had encountered each other during his prime, the audience would fear for the young star's life.

"If you had one certifiable madman, you know, I'd like to think that in my prime you know, if I had a guy like Darby Allin, I'd be looking out, and then there'd be tears falling, you know, as people fear for his life," said Foley.

Both the stars putting their body on the line for the fans would surely be a core memory for those watching.

#3. The Ultimate Death Match

No deathmatch can ever get bigger than this. Just like Mick Foley was infamous during his generation, Jon Moxley is the epitome of hardcore and deathmatches of this generation.

While talking about wrestling his final match, he named the former AEW World Champion as an viable opponent.

"Moxley or Matt Cardona," Foley replied when asked about a possible opponent. "I think Moxley would be the easiest, but Matt has that heat in the deathmatch world that could really make it something cool," Mick Foley said.

Also before debuting with The Shield, Dean Ambrose was slated to face Mick Foley in a hardcore match. Unfortunately, the match was scrapped as Foley wasn't medically cleared for in-ring action.

Both the stars are certified hardcore stars and Moxley prevailing over the veteran would be a genuine 'passing the torch moment.'

