3 Early predictions for AEW Dynasty 2025

With AEW Revolution 2025 officially in the rearview, fans are excited for the upcoming pay-per-view Dynasty, which is set to take place on April 6. Tony Khan put together an amazing match card for this year's Revolution, with the stars, such as Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, and more, delivering impressive performances.

Ad

However, it's time to shift our focus toward AEW Dynasty. After concluding many feuds, fans are curious about what new rivalries and old feuds they will see in the coming weeks.

Seeds have already been sown for some fresh matches at the upcoming show. So, here are some early predictions for Dynasty in Philadelphia.

#3. Saraya returns to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title

Toni Storm successfully defended the AEW Women's World Championship at Revolution 2025. The Hollywood Ending at the pay-per-view saw the Timeless star finally defeat her former protégé and end one of the best rivalries in the company's history.

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

So, what should her next move be now that she has received her Hollywood Ending? It might be time to bring Saraya back from her hiatus and have her confront Toni Storm to keep things fresh and exciting.

The two stars share some history together in AEW as they were once part of The Outcasts stable and could play off well with each other now they're both in different stages of their career.

Ad

There also might not be enough time to make this feud happen since Saraya has confirmed that her contract with AEW will expire in September 2025. So, with no word yet on whether she will re-sign, there are only a few months left for Tony Khan to book a feud between the two former WWE stars.

#2. Jay White and Cope kickstart a new feud

Jay White had been fighting a war alongside Cope against The Death Riders and made sure to help his ally every step of the way. The Switchblade even came out during the main event at Revolution 2025 to aid his friend against a returning Wheeler Yuta but made a costly mistake.

Ad

White accidentally nailed the Rated R Superstar with a briefcase instead of Jon Moxley, which almost cost Cope the match. Even though he still lost the contest, the former Edge will remember that blow, and it could lead to an eventual betrayal. It's going to be interesting to see how it progresses.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, we're predicting that whatever the babyface and heel dynamic is pushed, as in the two stars, they could end up fighting at AEW Dynasty 2025.

#1. MJF and Hangman Page continue their feud

MJF and Hangman Page showcased their hatred for one another in an intense encounter at Revolution 2025. During the match, The Wolf of Wrestling mocked Page and played games with him to get under his skin, but he ended up exploding himself.

Ad

A vicious Buckshot Lariat sealed the win for The Anxious Millennial Cowboy, but their animosity has not boiled over yet. Friedman is set to appear on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, and he could call out Page again after the latter bested him last weekend.

Many believe MJF and Adam Page are just getting started, and the rivalry will escalate in the next few weeks, with more ugly emotions coming to the surface.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback