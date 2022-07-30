3 Female AEW stars who have aligned themselves with men's factions and 2 who should

AEW is currently filled to the brim with factions and tag teams, with a roster boasting more than 100 signed wrestlers. Despite this, only a few female athletes currently find themselves in these notable groups.

While joining a faction might not be the best route for every star, the bloated nature of AEW's roster could allow previously underutilized stars to appear more often.

This list will explore the female stars who have joined factions and a few who should align themselves with one.

#3. JOINED: Tay-Jay have both joined up with the Jericho Appreciation Society

Both stars turned heel and now find themselves in the JAS.

The Jericho Appreciation Society are currently mowing their way through AEW, with the team members hardly suffering any losses as of late.

The group was initially formed after Chris Jericho betrayed his former Inner Circle members, Santana and Ortiz, and aligned himself with Daniel Garcia and 2point0. The stable then gained both Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, with Anna Jay being the latest recruit.

Currently, Jay and Conti are yet to fight under the banner of the JAS, but after their AEW Dynamite promo, a clash could be up very soon.

#2. SHOULD JOIN: Jamie Hayter could align herself with The Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club is currently one of the hottest factions within AEW. The team first formed after the unlikely team-up of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson alongside the legendary William Regal. Wheeler Yuta then allied himself with the team after a bloody match against Moxley.

Claudio Castagnoli is the most recent member of the bloody faction and has already won his first world championship. However, Jamie Hayter has shown interest in joining the group.

During an interview with WhatCulture, Hayter stated that she'd love to be part of the group, but she's currently focused on teaming up with Britt Baker.

Despite her loyalty, the star has had little success alongside the D.M.D., and many fans have clamored for her to betray Baker. Could siding with the BCC be just the right angle to do this?

#2. JOINED: The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny are a promising yet underutilized stable in AEW

The three stars have recently gone back to their dark roots

The Butcher and The Blade are one of the most visually interesting tag teams on the AEW roster. However, the duo is actually a trio, as The Bunny is an official member of the team.

During Matt Hardy's "Big Money" gimmick, the wrestling legend recruited the three and incorporated them into his now-defunct Hardy Family Office. The stable would then be transformed into the Andrade Family Office. Unfortunately, during both tenures, the trio were little more than enhancement talent.

The Bunny is currently recovering from an injury, while The Butcher and The Blade continue to compete on AEW DARK. Could the trio make a comeback once their female teammate heals from her injury?

#1. SHOULD JOIN: Serena Deeb could become the de facto leader of The Dark Order

During AEW's inaugural 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, The Dark Order made their first appearance as an enigmatic group. Following the first Dynamite episode, the group would continue to grow in prominence, peaking with the revelation of Mr. Brodie Lee as "The Exalted One."

Unfortunately, since Brodie's sudden passing, the group has fallen off and become little more than a running gag.

Because of this, the faction is in sore need of some shaking up and a leader to hold the reigns as Negative One grows up. The Professor of Professional Wrestling, Serena Deeb, could be just the star to bring an edge back to the stable.

Deeb has shown a more ruthless side of herself since her feud with Hikaru Shida. Since then, the veteran has come really close to winning both the AEW and ROH Women's Championships. Having Serena Deeb lead the faction for some time could help them regain legitimacy as well as make the star look dominating.

#1. JOINED: Julia Hart aligned herself with The House of Black

Hart has fully embraced her darker side.

The House of Black is one of the most beloved factions in AEW despite their dark nature and heel status.

Malakai Black founded the stable, initially noting that the fans - alongside him - were the true House of Black. Eventually, Brody King joined the faction, followed by Buddy Matthews. The fourth and latest member, Julia Hart, joined the group only after first being corrupted by Malakai.

Today, Hart has embraced the darker side of herself, firmly aligning with the faction and embodying their theme. The star hasn't wrestled alongside any of the members, but considering the winning streak she has on AEW DARK, that might not be too far off.

