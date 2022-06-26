The complete list of injured AEW Stars who will miss Forbidden Door

The last couple of months have been quite difficult for both AEW and WWE. Multiple stars in both promotions have caught the injury bug and are expected to stay on the sidelines for varying periods.

All Elite Wrestling, in particular, has suffered the most by losing many of its top stars at a crucial time. The Tony Khan-led promotion had plans involving some of these performers for the upcoming NJPW crossover event, Forbidden Door.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are all injured. What is going on man??? Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are all injured. What is going on man??? https://t.co/EpD4dG7DJI

The match card for the grand show has endured drastic changes due to the unavailability of these names:

Here's the list of AEW Stars who will miss the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view due to injuries:

Kenny Omega- The Cleaner took time off from pro wrestling last year to treat some injuries including shoulder problems, knee problems, a hernia, and vertigo.

Bryan Danielson- The nature of Bryan's injury is yet to be disclosed. He's also going to miss the Blood and Guts pay-per-view.

CM Punk- Suffered a foot injury but hasn't been stripped of his title.

Anthony Bowens- Suffered a knee injury in May 2022.

Scorpio Sky- The reigning TNT Champion is out with a strained leg muscle.

Leyla Hirsch- Suffered a torn ACL injury.

Darius Martin- Undisclosed injuries; has been out of action since April.

The Bunny- Dealing with undeclared injuries.

Jake Atlas- Sidelined with a torn ACL injury.

Bobby Fish- Out with an ankle injury.

Kyle O'Reilly- Extent of injuries yet to be revealed

Matt Hardy- Out with a swollen knee

Skye Blue- The nature of her injuries hasn't been revealed; out of action since June 3

Red Velvet- The Baddies member got injured in a recent match on Rampage.

Lee Johnson- Dealing with a knee injury.

Buddy Matthews- Suffered a Shoulder injury.

Jungle Boy- The nature of Jungle Boy's injury is yet to be revealed.

AEW has chosen CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's replacements for Forbidden Door

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson were scheduled to feature in prominent matches at Forbidden Door. While Punk was slated to defend his AEW World title against Hiroshi Tanahashi, The American Dragon was supposed to go up against Zack Sabre Jr.

Unfortunately, the two performers are no longer a part of the upcoming pay-per-view due to their respective injuries. In Punk's absence, Jon Moxley will take on The Ace of the Universe in an Interim AEW World Championship match.

As for Zack Sabre Jr., Bryan Danielson announced on Dynamite this week that a trusted friend of his will battle The Technical Wizard at Forbidden Door.

I'm Brandon! A Mark for Cool Shit! @PeckBrandon86 Bryan Danielson: I hate letting people down, Come Sunday nobody is gonna be let down.



I can't wait for this lol Bryan Danielson: I hate letting people down, Come Sunday nobody is gonna be let down.I can't wait for this lol https://t.co/zx4V4xEFUf

Many fans speculate that Cesaro will be Bryan's replacement, while others expect Johnny Gargano to show up at the AEW x NJPW crossover event. Whatever is planned, fans are sure to be in for a treat.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

