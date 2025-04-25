3 huge debuts Tony Khan could be planning for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW is set to air its Double or Nothing 2025 PPV next month. The fans can expect some major debuts booked by All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan.

The AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view will take place in Phoenix, Arizona. The show is a month away, and the promotion will be announcing some major matches for the PPV leading up to it.

The free agent market currently has some major names who could potentially answer Tony Khan's call and make their huge debuts at Double or Nothing next month. Let's look at some major names who potentially could be All Elite by next month's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

#3. Baron Corbin

Former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin now goes by Bishop Dyer since his shocking release from WWE last year. He was called as one of the safest workers in the company and made every one of his gimmicks work on NXT as well as the main roster.

Baron Corbin has been wrestling on the independent scene since his release. He has some friends in AEW, as he's often seen interacting with MJF on social media. Tony Khan could sign him to a massive deal and bring him to All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing next month. Corbin debuting with his Lone Wolf gimmick could launch him directly to the main event scene as a monstrous heel.

#2. Indi Hartwell

Former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell seemingly had a promising future ahead of her after moving to WWE's main roster. However, she was shockingly released by the promotion last year.

Since her release, Indi Hartwell has been wrestling on the independent scene. She has proven her ability to wrestle inside the squared circle, which could catch Tony Khan's eye. The AEW CEO could sign Indi Hartwell and have her debut in the promotion at Double or Nothing. The talented roster can give Indi some great matches, and she could even go up against TBS Champion Mercedes Mone after her debut.

#1. Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander was recently released by WWE and is completing his 90-day no-compete clause. Alexander's most memorable angle during his run was with The Hurt Business alongside MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. The three stars formed the Hurt Syndicate in AEW a couple of months ago.

Bobby Lashley and MVP have been vocal about potentially adding Cedric Alexander to the faction and heaped praise on their former stablemate. This move could happen by the Double or Nothing PPV, as Cedric could take out MJF and be announced as the fourth member of The Hurt Syndicate. With the group currently draped in gold, Tony Khan could book Cedric to win a singles championship after his debut.

We will have to wait and see if any of these names show up at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing event next month.

