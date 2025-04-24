AEW Double or Nothing match predictions following Dynamite (April 23, 2025)

AEW Double or Nothing is right around the corner, and it seems that the match card is shaping up nicely. Following the events that transpired tonight on Dynamite, there seem to be additional hints for more matches on the pay-per-view.

Tonight's show advanced several major storylines and set up an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals matchup. Next month, it'll be Mercedes Moné and Jamie Hayter taking on each other in a first-time-ever match with both the tournament trophy and a world title shot at All In: Texas on the line.

With just a little over a month till the show, there is still a lot of time to build up on some of the matches for Double or Nothing. But it seems that after tonight, the direction of the company for several storylines may be clearer than ever. Here are our predictions for the pay-per-view.

#1. AEW Anarchy in the Arena chaos

Tonight's show began with the major storyline in AEW. To start the show, the Death Riders got into a brawl with The Opps. It seemed that the latter had the upper hand, but Jon Moxley got an unexpected assist from The Elite. It seems that The Young Bucks are still pushing for a partnership with Mox and his men. This turned up another notch as both Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega went after the EVPs.

It seems that this may be the buildup for this year's Anarchy in the Arena match. The Death Riders may team up with The Elite to take on The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega. As of now, this looks to be a six vs. five matchup in favor of the heels. However, HOOKs' return to AEW may cap this off and may set up a 12-man match at Double or Nothing.

Samoa Joe will be challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at Dynamite: Spring Break on May 14. It looks like some shenanigans may be at play, which will help Mox defend his title. This may be the final setup for the intense Anarchy in the Arena match where Joe looks to get his revenge.

#2. MJF vs. Bobby Lashley

One of the most entertaining storylines in AEW of late is MJF trying to join The Hurt Syndicate. He has only gotten the approval of MVP so far, as the other two members are reluctant to let him in.

Tonight, Friedman got a step further as Shelton Benjamin finally gave him a thumbs-up, out of respect for MVP. But Bobby Lashley is adamant in his decision, despite everything. The former AEW World Champion looks to be growing frustrated as he has yet to get the group's full approval.

In his frustration, he could challenge Lashley to a match, with a spot in the faction on the line. This will certainly be a tall task for him, with something he desires at stake. Should he be unsuccessful, he could attack The All Mighty and begin a heated feud with him.

#3. Will Ospreay vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page

As of writing, Will Ospreay has earned a spot in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing, and he awaits the victor of Kyle Fletcher and 'Hangman' Adam Page's match for the second spot next week.

Ospreay and Fletcher have already had a trifecta of matches, and it doesn't seem like AEW will run a fourth one at the pay-per-view. Hangman came up short in last year's tournament, and a win would bring him another step closer to becoming the world champion. This would also set up a dream match of sorts between these two fan-favorites.

Regardless of who comes out on top between The Aerial Assassin and Hangman, this would set up an interesting bout with Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. The fans will surely rally behind either of them in what could be their crowning moment.

#4. Ricochet vs. Kevin Knight

Another intense feud has officially begun tonight as Kevin Knight has once more meddled in Ricochet's business and thwarted his plans once again. The former WWE Superstar attempted to attack Mark Briscoe with a pair of scissors during AEW Dynamite out of frustration. This was after Briscoe stole a win from him.

The Jet made the save, but this was not the last of his interactions with The One and Only. Later on in the show, Knight was in action with 'Speedball' Mike Bailey as they took on The Young Bucks. At a crucial part of the match, Ricochet went for the distraction, which gave the Bucks enough time to regroup and go for a counter, which resulted in them hitting the EVP Trigger on Kevin Knight.

It is safe to say that things aren't over between the two high-flyers, and their feud could progress further enough for a match at AEW Double or Nothing. This would be Knight's first major feud in the company, and this would also be a chance for Ricochet to regain momentum.

#5. FTR vs. Adam Cole & Daniel Garcia

Almost two weeks ago, on AEW Collision, FTR turned on Daniel Garcia. This came just mere days after they betrayed Cope at Dynasty. The Paragon has emerged as those opposing them, and this could set up a series of matches between them.

This weekend, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will be taking on Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in tag team action. They could end up cheating their way into a win, which would antagonize Adam Cole even further. Once Daniel Garcia makes his return to AEW following the attack on him, he could partner up with his former rival to take down FTR.

With Stokely Hathaway now by their side, the duo is looking as formidable as ever, and untouchable as they now have great representation. This could be the start of a long run of them running roughshod in AEW.

#6. Christian Cage vs. Nick Wayne

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, The Patriarchy was featured in a backstage segment. Last week on Collision, Nick Wayne dethroned Kommander to become the new ROH World TV Champion.

However, it seems that Christian Cage is once more stealing all the credit as he claimed that Wayne would not be the champion if not for his guidance. He once more reminded his prodigy to stay in his lane. However, the 19-year-old star wasn't having any of it and made snide comments regarding Christian's inability to stick to the plan.

In the past, Luchasaurus was willing to be the veteran's punching bag within the group, but the same can't be said about Wayne. He is headstrong and this could result in a feud between them, resulting in the group splitting up. Double or Nothing may be the perfect place to settle this once and for all.

With there being another four and a half weeks till the pay-per-view, there could still be several major changes in the storylines within the company. Fans should stay tuned to find out what'll be in store for them at AEW Double or Nothing.

