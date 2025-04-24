The Young Bucks put to the test against rising AEW duo on Dynamite 

The Young Bucks were in action on AEW Dynamite this week for the first time in 2025. The EVPs faced valiant opposition from two of the company's latest acquisitions, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, but managed to come out on top.

Ad

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson made their presence felt early on during the April 23 edition of Dynamite, as they arrived alongside Kazuchika Okada to rescue Jon Moxley and his Death Riders from the clutches of Samoa Joe and The Opps. Unfortunately, they had to retreat as Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega came out ready to battle The Elite.

The AEW EVPs took on Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in tag team action later on the show. The matchup seemingly stemmed from Speedball and The Jet joining The Opps in the ring as they celebrated their trios title victory against The Death Riders last week, a victory The Bucks had tried to prevent.

Ad

Trending

The Jackson Brothers faced incredibly tough competition from Bailey and Knight, in what was their first AEW Dynamite match since losing their World Tag Team Titles to Private Party last year. Near the end of the bout, the duo drilled Speedball Bailey with a Meltzer Driver outside the ring, isolating The Jet. Knight tried to mount a comeback, but unfortunately he was thwarted by the interference of Ricochet, and eventually succumbed to a decisive BTE Trigger.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether The Bucks will receive a response from Jon Moxley after their assist for The Death Riders this Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More