Unwanted AEW stars interfere in Death Riders' business

The Death Riders received unexpected aid tonight on AEW Dynamite as they were in a brawl to start the show. However, this seemed like an unwanted partnership for Jon Moxley and his crew.
To start the show, New Orleans icon Master P celebrated with The Opps, who captured the World Trios Titles last week. It wasn't long before the Death Riders arrived to spoil all the fun, blindsiding the trio and beginning a brawl between them.
Eventually, Moxley found himself face-to-face with the hip-hop legend, but Samoa Joe sneaked in and once again locked in his Coquina Clutch. The Elite then made their presence known by striking Joe with a chair and breaking the chokehold.
The Elite then engaged in a staredown with Jon Moxley. Last week, Mox claimed that he wanted nothing to do with them, but it seems they have business to talk about. Before anything could happen, Marina Shafir pulled the world champion out of the ring, and the Death Riders exited the arena.
Both Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega came out as well, as they had bones to pick with The Elite. This prompted them to go on the retreat. There was no shortage of chaos to begin Dynamite, and it appears that all these major storylines and feuds have now intertwined.