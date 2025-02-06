3 little-known facts about AEW boss Tony Khan that might shock fans

AEW has a roster filled with stars but many fans are still interested in Tony Khan. The President of All Elite Wrestling changed the landscape of the business significantly when he introduced an alternative to the mainstream of WWE.

Tony Khan has garnered a lot of fans' respect with his passion for the sport and his dedication to putting on the best on TV with Collision and Dynamite. However, he has a fair number of haters as well who don't find him appealing enough to be a competent boss.

Regardless if you love him or hate him, there's still not much known about the AEW boss and we've gathered a few facts that might surprise the fans:

Trending

#3. Tony Khan never wished to be a TV character

Tony Khan has made a handful of appearances on AEW ever since it started and has been portrayed as a heartfelt authority figure. Regardless of whether he's playing a character on-screen or he's like that in real life, Khan never wanted to be on AEW TV.

Tony Khan has previously admitted to using himself more as a plot device to progress the show when needed for major announcements rather than making himself a typical authority figure. He has also expressed his desire to not write himself as a character for his wrestling promotion:

"No, I don't write myself as a TV character, but if this makes sense, I am a plot device in the show. So, you'll hear my name a few times because I am the matchmaker. I make the matches, so you'll have somebody appeal to me. I don't need to act or be on television or take up the TV time, but you do have to have a commissioner and a person who lays the law down and makes the rules." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

#2. Tony Khan is a controversial figure for Fulham FC and Jacksonville Jaguar fans

Tony Khan has his hands on many projects other than All Elite Wrestling. The billionaire is also the co-owner of Fulham FC and Jacksonville Jaguars alongside his father Shahid Khan. So, since Khan receives a largely positive reaction from the AEW fans he would also boast the same reception with Fulham FC and Jacksonville Jaguar fans, right? Well, not exactly.

The All Elite Wrestling President is seen as a controversial figure in both fanbases, with many criticizing some of the Khans' decisions for the team that have negatively impacted them over the years. Also, Tony hasn't earned himself a huge favor by undermining Fulham FC's first-time manager and even arguing with fans who had criticized him on social media.

#1. Tony Khan has banned Hulk Hogan from ever appearing in AEW

Hulk Hogan's reception has drastically changed over the years. We saw the wrestling legend make a return on Monday Night's RAW debut on Netflix only to be showered with boos.

This negative reception may stem from The Hulkster's several controversies outside the wrestling circle. Some of these controversies have also got him banned from ever appearing in AEW by Tony Khan. Back in 2020, when civil unrest and protests were being taken against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd, Linda Hogan took to X (fka Twitter) to share a highly controversial view as she accused 'Afro-Americans' of stealing and looting.

Expand Tweet

Khan wouldn't be pleased with Hogan's ex-wife's comments and would immediately respond to her. The AEW boss would ban Linda and Hulk Hogan from his promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.