3 major AEW signings Tony Khan must make after AJ Lee's blockbuster WWE return

WWE did the unthinkable by finally bringing back AJ Lee after a decade. The former three-time WWE Divas Champion retired from in-ring competition in 2015 and stayed away from the squared circle. However, recent events forced her to return to the Stamford-based promotion.AJ Lee's husband, CM Punk, had been embroiled in a heated feud with Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, following WWE Clash in Paris PLE. Moreover, there had been major hints regarding her return, and finally, on the September 6 edition of SmackDown, it actually happened when Lee came back and took down The Man to side with Punk.With The Black Widow back in WWE, that puts much pressure on rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling. So, here are the top three signings Tony Khan needs to do to counter one of the biggest shockers pulled by WWE.#3. BayleyBayley is credited with being one of the pioneers of the Women's Revolution, which has proved to be instrumental in changing wrestling for her female counterparts. Her match against Mercedes Mone at the 2015 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn was a major game-changer for women's wrestling. Furthermore, Bayley herself became an accomplished in-ring performer, winning multiple championships and accolades. However, WWE has underutilized her for a long time now, booking her to lose major matches and leaving her out of marquee shows. Moreover, her WWE contract is set to expire next year, which could be the window Tony Khan needs to sign Bayley to his roster to make a thunderous impact.#2. Braun StrowmanOne of the biggest and most shocking moves by WWE this year was releasing Braun Strowman as part of their talent cuts. The former WWE Universal Champion had been positioned to become a top singles star during his first run, which came to an end following his release in 2021. He returned to WWE in 2022, and it looked like the Stamford-based promotion would book him in a similar manner. That did not happen, and Strowman was let go earlier this year. With his 90-day non-compete clause coming to an end, Tony Khan should consider signing the multi-time World Champion to counter WWE in a huge way.#1. Ronda RouseyIf there is a major name that can rival AJ Lee's return to WWE for AEW in terms of huge star power and marquee attraction, Ronda Rousey's name can be easily put at the top of the list. The Baddest Woman on the Planet's debut in WWE in 2018 was an absolute shocker and has become a memorable moment even to this date. Rousey had two tenures in the World Wrestling Entertainment, with her last run ending at the 2023 SummerSlam event following a major defeat at the hands of Shayna Baszler. Following that, she competed in AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. With Rousey already being a part of Tony Khan's regime, she could very well be the trump card his company needs to counter the blockbuster return of AJ Lee, which has changed the landscape of WWE.