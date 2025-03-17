3 major heel turns that can be a game-changer for AEW

WWE, AEW, and wrestling fans worldwide experienced one of the biggest game-changing nights in the history of the business at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. John Cena, WWE's resident Superman, turned his back on Cody Rhodes, and ultimately, the fans as well.

The Cenation Leader turned heel for the first time in twenty years. Upon the signal from The Rock, Cena took down the Undisputed WWE Champion and left with The Rock and Travis Scott hinting at a new alliance for his heel turn.

John Cena's actions rocked the very foundation of professional wrestling and proved to be major traction for WWE on the road to their premier event, WrestleMania 41. Rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling, could utilize the atmosphere of heel turns to its advantage and create a moment of its own.

There are some top names on the current roster of Tony Khan's company who could shock the wrestling world by turning heel like Cena. Here are the top three choices for a turn in AEW.

#3. AEW's 'Timeless' One, Toni Storm

Timeless Toni Storm is one of the most captivating AEW stars on the roster. She once again reached the top of the mountain in the women's division recently. Toni Storm defeated her arch-nemises, Mariah May, at Grand Slam Australia to win the All Elite Wrestling Women's World title and then retained in one of the most exceptional and brutal showdowns at Revolution.

Toni Storm has ascended to become one of the top babyfaces. However, AEW can throw a major curveball by having Storm deliver yet another performance of a lifetime by going rogue. Fans have witnessed how captivating and dangerous a babyface Storm can be. So it would be a game changer to turn one of the top women's wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling heel.

#2. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay has been a top babyface ever since he made his debut in AEW in 2024. The Aerial Assassin has become a massive crowd favorite in only a year, but the success that he has claimed on the outside is nowhere the same. Frustrated with his current spot, Ospreay could shock the audience by going rogue.

This could set the tone for a spectacular and unpredictable run for Will Ospreay and bring out a more dangerous side of him that might live up to his moniker. Moreover, Ospreay's heel turn could help him reach the top of AEW and earn him the World Championship in the process.

#1. Cope

Adam Copeland has been a babyface in the world of professional wrestling for a few years. But many fans have said that Cope's best work in the world of wrestling came when he was a heel. It was mostly directed towards his rise in WWE as a singles star and fully becoming the 'Rated-R Superstar.'

While Cope has been a babyface in All Elite Wrestling as well since his debut in 2023, the time might have come to bring out that same Rated-R Superstar in the land of All Elite. Cope turning heel could be a game-changer for AEW and give a fresh television product in the last few years of his career, much like his iconic rival, John Cena.

