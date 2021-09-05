3 matches set to steal the show at AEW All Out 2021

AEW All Out 2021 is certainly promises to be a spectacle from start-to-finish, with some of the biggest names in the business going head-to-head on their quest for greatness.

All Elite Wrestling have made a point since their inception to give every card they produce a main event level feel; almost all of the matches on offer are capable of closing out the event to thunderous eruptions of cheers. AEW have well and truly set up All Out 2021 as a flagship show ready to showcase the very best that the company has to offer.

After the electrifying return of CM Punk following a seven-year absence, there have been rumors that we may see a few more recognizable faces show up in AEW. Potential debuts of names like Daniel Bryan Adam Cole, and many more have also been reported for the pay-per-view.

With such a stacked card, it begs the question, what matches can highlight and potentially steal the show at AEW All Out 2021?

3. Eddie Kingston vs Miro for the TNT Championship - Will Kingston claim his first title In AEW?

Miro is on the run of his career in AEW. He has carried the illustrious AEW TNT Championship since May 12 after beating Darby Allin in convincing fashion. Eddie Kingston, on the other hand, is a star firmly back on the rise ever since his face turn and reunion with Jon Moxley.

The Mad King had unsuccessfully clashed with Moxley for the AEW World Championship on two occasions. They even teamed up once more, unsuccessfully challenging the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

It's not often that we see a champion call out a challenger and decide who is next for their title, but that is exactly what set this clash up between Miro and Kingston.

The signal of intent from Miro to face Eddie Kingston lends to the fact that this is going to be a fight. Both men want the battle and when both men want to fight, it usually becomes a clash that fans remember.

This isn't going to be the technical masterpiece of the show but expect the two men involved to leave no stone unturned as they brawl for the belt. We have seen Kingston's feud with Moxley, where he is a strong and sturdy character always ready to take the fight to his opponent.

Miro shares a similar style, and once he gets going he is like a bullet-train without a driver, hammering away until there is nothing left to do but sinch in the Game Over submission manoever.

A wrestling match is defined by the styles involved and since both parties occupy a similar brawler style, this match is almost certainly going to highlight the show.

Kingston has thus far challenged for all of the titles he can in AEW to no success. Will All Out be the night he turns his fortune around or will Miro continue his reign of dominance?

2. Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima: It's AEW vs NJPW once again as Moxley and Kojima clash

Since leaving WWE and arriving in the broader world of wrestling, Jon Moxley has transcended to mega-star status; to the point that anyone who occupies the ring with him is instantly elevated as well.

While he has become better known for his time with AEW, reigning as the AEW World Champion throughout 2020, Moxley has also represented New Japan Pro Wrestling as their IWGP United States Champion. He has clashed with the very best that the Japanese promotion has to offer.

This is no different to his latest clash, battling Satoshi Kojima, a former IWGP, MLW and NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Kojima is a certified legend of the business, having held the previously mentioned titles, and more, during his 30 year career.

While this match doesn't have the profile of CM Punk vs Darby Allin or Kenny Omega vs Christian, it is in itself a big fight and has the feel of a main event battle.

Again, wrestling is a matter of matching styles, and Moxley has adapted his usual deathmatch style brawling with the Japanese strong style really well to the point that a match with Kojima is going to be one that prides itself on all-out brutality.

Expect Moxley and Kojima to put on a match that represents the very best of Japanese wrestling and may well steal the show at AEW All Out.

1. CM Punk vs Darby Allin: Punk's AEW debut will light up the Chicago skyline

Chicago is going to be red-hot for this one. A seven-year absence has done nothing to hurt CM Punk's superstar status, with his return breaking the wrestling internet. It also communicated a signal of intent from AEW to sit atop the world of professional wrestling.

Darby Allin on the other hand is red-hot. Not because of his prior work, but because since becoming All Elite, he has taken each step like a duck-to-water. Whether on his own defeating Cody Rhodes to claim the TNT Championship or working in tandem with another legend of the business in Sting.

This therefore works out brilliantly as Punk's first return match and debut in AEW, the long-awaited returning superstar versus the organically over daredevil that is Darby Allin.

It helps that this show is taking place in Chicago, which is very firmly Punk territory. The Windy City is his home town, it's where he debuted in AEW and also where he took the WWE Championship off of John Cena in 2011.

There is no doubt that there will be thunderous cheers erupting from the NOW Arena as these two clash. We can almost certainly expect that the match itself is going to be a flowing masterpiece of high-octane action.

