3 missed opportunities for Saraya in AEW

Saraya is one of the most famous women in professional wrestling and is currently a part of the AEW roster. However, her time in the company is seemingly running out after she confirmed that her contract is set to expire in September this year.

As of now, there's been no word on her re-signing with All Elite Wrestling, and she hinted that her time in professional wrestling could be coming to an end. So, if Saraya doesn't return to AEW, then there will be quite a few missed opportunities for her in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#3. Not feuding against Mercedes Mone

A rivalry not booked between Saraya and Mercedes Mone while both of them were in AEW has to be one of the biggest missed opportunities in the company. The amount of history between both stars not only justified the two going against each other but also gave them a reason to build on their past much further.

However, for some unknown reason, Tony Khan couldn't book the two stars against each other. It might've been because of Saraya's on-and-off status with the company that saw her vanish from TV late last year. Now, we're not sure if a proper feud between Mone and Saraya will ever happen, with the latter seemingly considering retirement.

#2. Not having a stronger AEW World Title run

Saraya's AEW World Championship win was a huge moment for the Anti-Diva, who made a major comeback to professional wrestling and won the big prize. She won the World title after she defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm at All In 2023.

However, the reign would be underwhelming and didn't allow her to flesh out her character during her run. She would go on to drop the title after 44 days back to Hikaru Shida during an episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan dropped the ball when it came to booking a strong run for the erstwhile Paige and giving her a proper feud to push her as the top star in the division.

Expand Tweet

#1. A major return feud against Britt Baker

Saraya's return to professional wrestling was one of the most wholesome moments for any fan. The Anti-Diva retired from the sport back in 2017 after an unfortunate in-ring injury during a WWE live event.

The former Divas Champion would return to professional wrestling in AEW in September 2022. She was immediately pushed into a major feud against the top star at that time, Britt Baker. The feud would feel rushed and lacked any real impactful storytelling to make the fans connect with this angle.

Saraya would ultimately win the feud after she defeated Baker in their match at Full Gear 2022. A slower approach to the feud would've helped the stars bring out much more in each other and would've made the erstwhile Paige's return to the ring even more special.

