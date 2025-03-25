3-time champion to return after 3 years to retire in WWE? Chances explored

Many former superstars have been returning to WWE in the past few years to officially end their wrestling career in the Stamford-based promotion. From the looks of it, another name who might be joining this list is current AEW star Saraya.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, was in WWE from 2011 to 2022 but spent the last five years in the company as a non-wrestling figure due to her injury, which led to her initial retirement. After being released, she joined AEW, where she was cleared to wrestle. Although she is still All Elite, she is currently on a hiatus from wrestling. Interestingly, she dropped a tweet that got fans speculating about a possible return to the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent tweet, the inaugural NXT Women's Champion shared a lyric from the song Stars in the Night, which was the entrance music she used while signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

"Tear the stars out from the sky."

Several AEW names have jumped ship in recent years to WWE like Penta, Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks), Jade Cargill, and more. Since the two-time Divas Champion is a former superstar and recently talked about retiring, doing so in her former company wouldn't be a shock.

Additionally, a couple of notable names returned to the company this year to officially retire from wrestling, such as John Cena and Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Is Saraya open to returning to WWE?

The AEW contract of the former Divas Champion is expiring in September, fueling fan theories that she might return to the Stamford-based promotion. Although she noted that she would return to All Elite once they needed her again, she didn't shoot down the idea of returning to her former company.

The former AEW Women's World Champion recently shared on TMZ that she loves World Wrestling Entertainment and the people working there for helping build her career. She teased a potential return but noted she is still enjoying her time in All Elite Wrestling.

"I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW," Saraya said.

The landscape of the Stamford-based promotion's Women's roster has changed drastically since Saraya was there three years ago, which means new faces can welcome her back in. It would be interesting to see what will happen next to the erstwhile Paige in the coming months.

