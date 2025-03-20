32-year-old former WWE star is "coming to the end" in AEW, retirement possible

A former WWE Divas Champion said she is coming to the end of her wrestling career, perhaps amid her absence from AEW television. The star also opened up on her potential retirement plans as well.

Ad

The 32-year-old former WWE star, Saraya (fka Paige), is apparently coming to the end of her wrestling career. After a memorable run in the Stamford-based promotion, Saraya signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022. She also became the AEW Women's World Champion in 2023 but has not been involved in any major program since losing it.

Saraya has not been on TV since her last match on an episode of Dynamite in October 2024. Amid her absence, the former WWE Divas Champion opened up on her potential retirement plans.

Ad

Trending

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Saraya admitted that she is coming to the end of her career, so she is letting people beat her to uplift her opponents.

“I’m letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub. I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top,” Saraya said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE star wants to team with Rhea Ripley

The former WWE star, Saraya (fka Paige), recently expressed the desire to form a tag team with the former Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. Speaking on TalkShopLive, Saraya said that she would love to wrestle Natalya again and form a tag team with Ripley.

"I would love to run it back with Nattie again. I think me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a good tag team or going against each other. I think she's wonderful. There's so many different people that I would want to wrestle if given the opportunity," Saraya said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, fans are still awaiting the former Paige's return on AEW television. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the 32-year-old star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback