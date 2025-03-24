3-time WWE champion is NOT returning to AEW any time soon: "They don't need me"

A former WWE Champion recently addressed her current status in AEW, stating that the Tony Khan-led promotion doesn't need her currently. The star is Saraya, who has been absent from All Elite Wrestling television.

Saraya was last seen on AEW programming in October 2024. The former WWE star revealed she took some time off for personal reasons and also teased her retirement from the business recently.

During a recent appearance on Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, Saraya stated there isn't a spot for her currently in professional wrestling. However, the former AEW Women's World Champion clarified that she would return to work eventually.

“Yeah. I mean, I feel like at this age and time, there isn’t really a spot for me right now. I feel Iike everybody’s got their own thing. Eventually…I love wrestling, I will be back at work at some point. But right now, it’s good. They don’t need me. They don’t need me." (H/T Fightful)

AEW star Saraya recently teased retirement from wrestling

Former Women's World Champion Saraya has been focused on a lot of projects since taking time off from All Elite Wrestling. She signed with the company in 2022; however, her run has been underwhelming. The former Divas Champion recently spoke about her absence from the promotion.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Saraya claimed the end of her career is near, which is why she's letting younger talent beat her to move up.

“I’m letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub. I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top,” Saraya said. (H/T Inside The Ropes)

We will have to wait and see if Saraya retires from professional wrestling in All Elite Wrestling or makes her return to WWE in the near future.

