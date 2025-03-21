Saraya issues major clarification on her AEW future

Saraya recently spoke about her AEW future, and her comments were seemingly misinterpreted. She has now provided a clarification.

Ad

When Saraya first arrived in AEW, she received a major push. She captured the AEW Women's World Title and seemed unstoppable. However, after her championship reign came to an end, The Anti-Diva arguably became a victim of poor booking.

Over the past year, she has been involved in mid-card storylines and was even kept off the main card for All In: London last year. Since October 2024, the former Paige has not been seen on television.

Ad

Trending

Recently, the former WWE star appeared in an interview with Sports Illustrated, where she hinted that her in-ring career might be coming to an end. She expressed her desire to put over up-and-coming talents, saying that she did not want to be on top towards the end of her run.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

An X/Twitter user seemingly misinterpreted her statement. The Anti-Diva was quick to clarify her comments.

"They didn’t do the full quote because they want clicks but I said 'I don’t wanna go out being like, I wanna be on top', meaning I don't need to be on top when I leave."

Ad

Check out her tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saraya heaped praise on Toni Storm

When Saraya first joined AEW, she formed an alliance with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. However, this friendship quickly turned sour as Storm and The Anti-Diva feuded over the AEW Women's World Title. Since then, The Timeless One has come a long way and become one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Anti-Diva recalled how Toni Storm was initially afraid to cut promos. The veteran said since Storm found a character that she enjoyed portraying, she had been giving it her all and was currently one of the best things in pro wrestling.

Ad

"Once you have a character and something that you’re enjoying in wrestling, you wanna put a hundred percent of your mind, body, and soul into it. And she’s doing it. And she’s so humble about it and I love that for her. She’s just like, ‘I hope I’m doing a good job.’ I’m like, ‘Babe, you are smashing it! You are the best thing in wrestling right now.’” [H/T: SEScoops]

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Saraya makes her return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback