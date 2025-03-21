Saraya (fka Paige) makes a surprisingly bold statement about Toni Storm amid retirement talks

AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) recently spoke about Timeless Toni Storm amid retirement talks. The Timeless One is the current All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion.

Toni Storm is one of the biggest stars in AEW, and her Timeless persona has been the best work of her career. Storm is no stranger to getting praised by the fans and fellow wrestlers.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya heaped praise on Toni Storm and called her one of the best characters of all time. She also recalled how Storm was scared to pick up a microphone two years ago and is proud of her growth.

“She’s one of the best promos and characters, I think, of all time. And she’s one of my favorites all together right now. She is making wrestling fun and exciting and I love that. And it’s just funny seeing her from two years ago… when she was scared to pick up a microphone."

The former WWE star further explained how once professional wrestlers figure out their character, it helps them find their niche and put all their effort into it.

"Once you have a character and something that you’re enjoying in wrestling, you wanna put a hundred percent of your mind, body, and soul into it. And she’s doing it. And she’s so humble about it and I love that for her. She’s just like, ‘I hope I’m doing a good job.’ I’m like, ‘Babe, you are smashing it! You are the best thing in wrestling right now.’” [H/T: Sescoops]

Saraya recently addressed potential retirement

Saraya is one of the top stars in professional wrestling and has been a champion in WWE as well as All Elite Wrestling. In the same interview, she pointed out how much talent she has put over in the past year and said her career is coming to an end.

“I’m letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub. I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top,” Saraya said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

We will have to wait and see if Saraya makes her return to WWE or retires from professional wrestling in AEW.

