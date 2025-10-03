Andrade made his AEW return this week on Dynamite. It was a surprising moment for the fans, as only a few expected him to become All Elite once again just after a month of leaving WWE. El Idolo took out AEW's beloved Kenny Omega to issue a statement for the whole locker room. Therefore, fans have high expectations with the next chapter for the Latino star in Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad

However, his WWE run was pretty underwhelming, considering all the hype he had initially. The lack of creative direction and being absent for a long period of time became the reason for his lackluster run in the Stamford-based promotion. Therefore, All Elite Wrestling also needs to be careful with Andrade's booking to keep him relevant in the pro-wrestling scene.

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

Trending

As a result, let's discuss 3 mistakes AEW must avoid with Andrade after his shocking return:

#3. Becoming a sidekick in The Don Callis Family

El Idolo did not waste any time in revealing his true intentions in AEW. Following his attack on Kenny Omega, the former WWE star aligned himself with The Don Callis Family as the newest member of the faction. However, fans are now concerned that this could lead to Andrade getting lost in the shuffle. In the past, several stars have struggled to find direction after Don Callis’ faction became overcrowded.

Ad

Therefore, it might lead to the former United States Champion becoming a mere sidekick for the faction. Instead, AEW should book him as an important part of the group that has some serious plans with Don Callis. The Invisible Hand's assistance can play a vital role in Andrade's career down the line, and AEW should definitely capitalize on it.

#2. Using him as an enhancement talent

Andrade is an incredible high-flyer with a pretty deep move set in professional wrestling. Time and time again, he has proven to be one of the best wrestlers of his generation. Therefore, AEW should use his talent in prominent storylines, instead of booking him as an enhancement talent. El Idolo has been overlooked for a long time, and in AEW, he should be involved in major feuds.

Ad

Several top names can deliver an impactful feud with the 35-year-old, such as Kenny Omega, Kyle Fletcher, Hangman Page, and Will Ospreay. Therefore, the former WWE star should be booked as an integral part of the show. It could be a huge mistake if Tony Khan decides to put the Latino star in random matches and storylines in the next few months of his career.

#1. Delaying the main event push for Andrade

Andrade has largely been kept away from a true main event push throughout his career. While he did capture the NXT Championship during his time in WWE’s developmental brand, that remains his only major world title accomplishment in years. For that reason, many believe El Idolo should be positioned in the main event storylines for the AEW World Championship.

Otherwise, his AEW run could leave fans feeling underwhelmed, especially given the high expectations surrounding the 35-year-old. By putting El Idolo in a prominent World Title storyline, AEW can create a potential big star for themselves for the years to come down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!