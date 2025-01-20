3 mistakes AEW must not make with Adam Copeland's (aka Cope) retirement 

Adam Copeland (aka Cope) is one of AEW's biggest stars today. However, it may not be long before The Rated-R Superstar will have to take a step back and focus on wrapping up his career.

He recently revealed that he may have around two years left in the tank in terms of in-ring competition. With this in mind, he did not want to be seen as someone holding on for longer than needed, as he wanted to be able to wrap up his career the proper way. He also mentioned some goals of his before he hung up his wrestling boots.

With Adam Copeland having made his AEW return earlier this month, he's looking to make up for the six months he missed due to injury. But when the time comes, here are some things the promotion needs to avoid when preparing for his retirement.

#1. Miss out on him mentoring and elevating some of their younger talent

During his recent interview on Up Close, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about one of his goals in his remaining time in the business being to be able to elevate younger talent.

He could do something similar to Sting and directly mentor someone on the roster. This could build up to a retirement match similar to Darby Allin and Sting taking on The Young Bucks, or a possible mentor vs. mentee bout.

The promotion should take advantage of this, as the star who Adam Copeland will work with, will end up with great momentum following the veteran's retirement match if things go down well. They should not waste the opportunity of giving them a push, as he was someone handpicked by The Rated-R Superstar.

#2. No proper build-up for his retirement match

Seeing as the man formerly known as Edge had a premature end to his WWE career, AEW should make sure this does not end up happening again. With someone of his stature who has made an impact on their company, there should be a quality build-up for his retirement, similar to what was done to the likes of Sting and Bryan Danielson.

There should be a proper buildup to his retirement match, whether this would be a final feud or a mentor vs. mentee type of match. It would be unwise to create something on the fly, as it would be better for the company to build up on the anticipation.

This should also be the type of match where Adam Copeland goes out on a high note regardless if this is with a win or a loss, unlike Baron Corbin retiring Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35.

#3. Not give Adam Copeland a chance to run it back with several major icons

Adam Copeland has had the chance to face off against several great icons throughout his career.

Now that he is in AEW, he has had a chance to run back several feuds, including those with Christian Cage and Chris Jericho. Seeing as how he thinks he has around two years left, he could look to have one final match with several of those whom he has considered his rivals across the years.

He could have final bouts with the likes of Shelton Benjamin, Jericho, Christian, and many other veterans whom he has shared the ring with on multiple occasions. He could also look to fulfill one of his goals when he first joined AEW, reunite Edge and Christian for one final tag team run. It remains to be seen whether the latter actually agrees to this.

This would not be Adam Copeland's first shot at retirement, but this could be him finally having the proper goodbye he deserves. It remains to be seen how AEW will book this once the time comes.

