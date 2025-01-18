Adam Copeland gives major update on his retirement from AEW

AEW star Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) made his return to live programming at Worlds End 2024 after missing several months due to a fractured tibia he sustained at the Double or Nothing PPV last year. The former TNT Champion recently spoke about how long he would continue to wrestle inside the squared circle.

Upon his return, Cope set his sights on The Death Riders and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley after the group took out his friends and colleagues, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, in a backstage ambush last month. As his war against The One True King of All Elite Wrestling continues to unfold, The Rated R Superstar recently shared some interesting comments about his impending retirement from in-ring duties and his potential final opponent.

During an interview with Stephen Brunt on Up Close, Adam Copeland discussed his interest in helping launch and elevate an AEW up-and-comer in his last match (or feud).

"That's going to be the big decision for me. Who do I get in there with last? I'd love to get in there with a young person and just try and strap a rocket to him. In my last match, what can I do to try to get someone set up? Or at least another block in the foundation to set them up to be able to take it further and further. I don't want to be the old guy who is hanging on. I want wrestle somebody who I feel is going to be part of the future of AEW and just have fun, and experience it together, and after go, 'Take it and run!'" Copeland said.

The WWE Hall of Famer also indicated that he might have around two years left as an in-ring performer.

"I'm thinking, maybe, two years. Being off with a broken leg has kind of extended it. Six months that I've been off; tack that on," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Adam Copeland comments on his name change in AEW

Shortly after making his comeback to live programming, Adam Copeland made headlines once again when it was revealed that the former WWE Champion's in-ring name had been officially modified to 'Cope.'

While the alteration has garnered mixed responses from fans and critics, The Rated R Superstar explained the motivation behind it during the same interview with Stephen Brunt.

"I go to [All Elite Wrestling], and now I'm Copeland or Cope. I'm trying to get the Cope thing [over] because it just looks sexier on a marquee," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen how soon Cope will be able to secure an AEW World Title shot against Jon Moxley.

