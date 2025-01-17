Adam Copeland finally breaks silence on his controversial name change in AEW

The Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland recently returned to AEW with a new name. The former TNT Champion has opened up about the sudden name change.

At the AEW Worlds End PPV, Adam Copeland made his shocking return alongside FTR after the main event. The return wasn't the only surprise as at the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite, Adam Copeland's name was changed to 'Cope.' The sudden name change had some mixed reactions from the fans. However, it wasn't very strange as Copeland has had a one-word name (Edge) for the entirety of his career in WWE.

In a recent chat with Stephen Brunt on Up Close, Adam Copeland revealed that he's trying to get his Cope name over with the fans as it just looks sexier:

"I go to AEW, and now I'm Copeland, or Cope. I'm trying to get the Cope thing (over) because it just looks sexier on a marquee." [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star Cope will always be Edge to WWE veteran Matt Hardy

Adam Copeland's name change has had mixed reactions from fans and veterans on social media. However, Cope seems fine with it and is focused on ending the havoc of Jon Moxley and The Death Riders in All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE star noted how Copeland was aiming to get a ring name similar to Edge. Hardy further said that Cope will always be Edge to him:

"I mean, I know, I think coming in that's what he wanted to do. He wanted to get something similar to Edge, right. [...] You know, it's different. He's always gonna be Edge to me. No doubt about it. But I get that they're trying to rebrand him in some certain fashion. I don't hate it."

The fans will have to wait and see if Cope will be the one to take the AEW World Title away from Jon Moxley in the future.

