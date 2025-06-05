3 mistakes Tony Khan made at AEW Fyter Fest

AEW held its annual Fyter Fest show this week. Tony Khan announced a special four-hour event for the show featuring several matches.

As a result, a stacked card was announced for the event as the company looked to build towards All In: Texas. Since Tony was responsible for booking the card, we will look at three mistakes he made at Fyter Fest.

#3. Josh Alexander lost another match

Josh Alexander was one of the biggest stars in TNA Wrestling before he signed with AEW. Hence, when he debuted on the 16th April episode of Dynamite to face Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter Final, fans expected big things from him. However, he ended up losing the match.

Alexander was quick to align himself with The Don Callis Family, but that didn't make things better for him. He was on the losing side against Hangman Page and Will Ospreay at Beach Break and lost again to Brody King a few weeks later.

This week at Fyter Fest, he competed against Daniel Garcia and Paragon. This was a big booking mistake as Tony Khan should've booked him to win the match if they wanted to build him up as a future World Champion.

Josh Alexander is losing his momentum by losing all his big matches in the company, and this was a chance for him to turn his luck around.

#2. Cope did not make his return to AEW

Cope was last seen at AEW Dynasty 2025 when he was brutally assaulted by FTR. Since then, he has not been seen on TV. However, there were reports that Cope was set to have a huge match at All In: Texas, but his opponent has not yet been confirmed.

With All In right around the corner, it would've been the perfect time for the Rated R Superstar to make his return and begin the build-up to his match at the biggest show of the year. However, that did not happen, which was a huge opportunity lost since and could've also boosted viewership and ratings.

#1. Jon Moxley couldn't beat Mark Briscoe without outside interference

Jon Moxley has been a dominant champion since winning the AEW World Title last year. However, most of his title defenses have involved the Death Riders getting involved to help Mox retain his title. This one-dimensional finish to his matches has been criticized by fans and critics alike.

Hence, this week on Fyter Fest, when Mox faced off against Mark Briscoe, it was the chance for him to win on his own without his stablemates' interference. But that did not happen as Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir interfered in the match.

This was a big mistake since it shows fans that if Mox can't beat Mark Briscoe on his own, he will surely seek the help of Death Riders during his match against Hangman Page at All In: Texas.

It will be interesting to see whether Jon Moxley will be able to retain his title against Hangman Page at AEW All In: Texas.

