3 Mistakes Tony Khan must avoid this week AEW Dynamite

AEW is gearing up for this week's Dynamite as the promotion builds up towards the next pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. All In: Texas was a highly successful event for the company, and Tony Khan would be looking to build on that success.Tony Khan would want to put extra focus on this week's episode of Dynamite, as many believe last week's episode didn't do as well. The ratings for last week's show, which dealt with the aftermath of All In, were lower than the previous week's ratings.The AEW president would want to avoid the trend for a second consecutive week, for which he cannot afford to make any mistakes on this week's show. Here are three mistakes that Tony Khan must avoid on this Wednesday Night Dynamite.#3. Showing Hangman Page weakHangman Adam Page is set for a huge clash on this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. The new AEW World Champion won the title off Jon Moxley at All In in a brutal Texas Deathmatch and will now take on Moxley's Death Riders teammate Wheeler Yuta.The match was announced following the Death Riders' beatdown of Page's close friend, Colt Cabana, on Collision. This would be Hangman Page's first singles match since becoming the AEW World Champion, and if he has to keep hold of his title for a long time, he needs to put on a dominant showing against Yuta.While the numbers game would be against the champion with the Death Riders ready to interfere in their match, Page needs to come out on top with a definitive victory over Wheeler Yuta. Fans were extremely behind Page during his match with Moxley, and if he is booked weakly, it would hurt the credibility of the champion.#2. No new opponent for AEW Women's World Champion Toni StormToni Storm is just coming off the back of a major victory at All In, retaining her World Title against Mercedes Mone. However, she has a huge target painted on her back, as Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet at the same event, guaranteeing her an AEW Women's World Championship shot at any time she wants.This week, Storm is set to face Athena's minion, Billie Starks, in one-on-one action, but Tony Khan needs to book a new rivalry for his top star. The former WWE star warned The Timeless One that she would be waiting for her opportunity after Toni Storm's match with Starks, and she could pounce on her on this week's episode.Conversely, she could choose to wait a bit more for the correct time with a new challenger emerging for Toni Storm. Several names can challenge the champion, such as Marina Shafir or a returning Britt Baker, who are deserving choices. Whether it's Athena or someone else, Toni Storm should be aware of her next challenger by the time Dynamite goes off air this week.#1. Mercedes Mone not getting challenged for TBS ChampionshipMercedes Mone has not been seen on television since losing her winning streak came to an end at All In: Texas. The CEO challenged Timeless Toni Storm for her AEW Women's World Championship but came up short in her attempt. However, she still remains the TBS Champion in the promotion.Mone is on the way to break the record for the longest reign with the title, but needs credible challengers along the way. With the CEO having suffered her first singles loss in the promotion now, she should be booked on her way up with a huge win, and it would be a missed opportunity if she doesn't get challenged for the TBS Championship.The 33-year-old last defended her title against Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite 300. She should make her return on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and should be involved in a marquee match for the TBS Championship against someone like Thekla or Julia Hart.