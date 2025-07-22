3 potential finishes for Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite this week

This week on Dynamite, fans are set to witness a marquee match between the new AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Death Riders member Wheeler Yuta. The match was made official after the brutal beatdown of Colt Cabana carried out by Jon Moxley and his group last week on Collision.Last week, Colt Cabana was invited to Collision as a guest commentator. During the show, Marina Shafir of the Death Riders showed up from behind him and choked him out. What followed was a brutal beatdown of Cabana at the hands of The Purveyor of Violence and his group. This was seemingly done to get back at Hangman Page, who is a close friend of Cabana.Now, with Wheeler Yuta and Hangman Page set to go one-on-one on Dynamite this week, the feud between Moxley and the Anxious Milennial Cowboy seems hotter than ever. With that in mind, let's look at three distinct finishes that are possible between Page and Yuta.#3. Page might squash Yuta on AEW DynamiteAlthough Wheeler Yuta is a vital cog in one of AEW's most powerful factions right now, the Death Riders, there is an obvious tension between Yuta, who, in the grand scheme of things, is presented as Moxley's lackey, and Page, who is currently the promotion's world champion.Tony Khan can decide to book his new world champion strongly in this match. Page could not only win clean but also defeat Yuta convincingly and comfortably. Most fans will expect the other members of the Death Riders to interfere in the match, but it may not happen until after the bout is over, giving enough time for Hangman to squash Yuta and make a swift exit.#2. The Death Riders could interfere and maul Hangman PageHangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta at Dynamite is being billed as a one-on-one contest. However, one can assume that the bout will have an interference from the Death Riders, who will be looming in the shadows.The rivalry between Hangman and Moxley seems far from over, and Tony Khan could give the One True King another moment to portray his dominance by booking him to look strong at the end of Dynamite. Hangman has previously been on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown by the Death Riders, but he wasn't the world champion at the time. If the group were to decimate Page now, they would look stronger than ever.#1. The Dark Order could interfere and exact revenge on Wheeler YutaIn the fallout of AEW Collision last week, a battered Colt Cabana was seen being checked up on by his former friends John Silver, Evil Uno, and Alex Reynolds from The Dark Order. Cabana was part of the group during his early days in the promotion.Moreover, during Hangman Page's 'Dark Days' storyline, one group that had aligned itself with Page was The Dark Order. The group was once a prominent feature on AEW TV, but after breaking up with Hangman Page, the faction's TV time on AEW decreased.Considering Cabana's history with the group and their former alliance with Page, there is enough incentive for The Dark Order to shock fans and interfere in the Yuta vs. Page match to exact revenge on Yuta for what he and his group did to their friend, Colt Cabana. Moreover, The Dark Order may have unresolved issues with Hangman Page, and the group's appearance could give us a tense moment between Page and his former allies in the aftermath of the bout.