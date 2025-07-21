AEW star breaks silence after horrifying attack by Jon Moxley and Death Riders

The latest victim of a brutal attack from Jon Moxley and The Death Riders has finally spoken up following the situation. While he did not directly address what happened, he had an interesting reaction to this.On AEW Collision earlier this week, Colt Cabana came in as a special guest commentator, given that the promotion was currently holding their residency in Chicago, which was his home turf. In the middle of the show, The Death Riders suddenly grabbed him from the desk and brutally attacked him, leaving him all bloodied up, and eventually ending with him being choked out with a steel chain.This was Jon Moxley's revenge on 'Hangman' Adam Page, as he knew that he was close with Cabana. The 45-year-old has taken to X/Twitter to react after AEW posted a picture of him being choked out by Mox. This was not his best look, and he seemed to be upset at the company's choice of photo.&quot;Oh Come On @AEW,&quot; Cabana wrote.See his original post here.Colt Cabana reunited with some old friends after Jon Moxley's attackFollowing the attack by The Death Riders, an interesting group of people went to check on Colt Cabana after he was being tended to by the medical staff backstage.During the early days of AEW, Cabana was a member of Dark Order and even teamed up with its leader, the late Brodie Lee. In a clip posted by the company, the remaining members of the group came to check in on their former stablemate.Dark Order has had its fair share of fights with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, and unfortunately, it also did not end up going well for them. However, things seem to be a little different this time around, as Moxley is no longer the AEW World Champion, and 'Hangman' Adam Page is the face of the company.However, this situation is exactly what is fueling the activity of the faction, as they are airing out their recent frustration.