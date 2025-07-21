  • home icon
AEW star breaks silence after horrifying attack by Jon Moxley and Death Riders

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 21, 2025 00:38 GMT
Jon Moxley and the Death Riders continue to run amok in AEW [photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley and The Death Riders continue to run amok in AEW [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

The latest victim of a brutal attack from Jon Moxley and The Death Riders has finally spoken up following the situation. While he did not directly address what happened, he had an interesting reaction to this.

On AEW Collision earlier this week, Colt Cabana came in as a special guest commentator, given that the promotion was currently holding their residency in Chicago, which was his home turf. In the middle of the show, The Death Riders suddenly grabbed him from the desk and brutally attacked him, leaving him all bloodied up, and eventually ending with him being choked out with a steel chain.

This was Jon Moxley's revenge on 'Hangman' Adam Page, as he knew that he was close with Cabana. The 45-year-old has taken to X/Twitter to react after AEW posted a picture of him being choked out by Mox. This was not his best look, and he seemed to be upset at the company's choice of photo.

"Oh Come On @AEW," Cabana wrote.

See his original post here.

youtube-cover
Colt Cabana reunited with some old friends after Jon Moxley's attack

Following the attack by The Death Riders, an interesting group of people went to check on Colt Cabana after he was being tended to by the medical staff backstage.

During the early days of AEW, Cabana was a member of Dark Order and even teamed up with its leader, the late Brodie Lee. In a clip posted by the company, the remaining members of the group came to check in on their former stablemate.

Dark Order has had its fair share of fights with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, and unfortunately, it also did not end up going well for them. However, things seem to be a little different this time around, as Moxley is no longer the AEW World Champion, and 'Hangman' Adam Page is the face of the company.

However, this situation is exactly what is fueling the activity of the faction, as they are airing out their recent frustration.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
