Jon Moxley walks away after brutally choking out AEW star

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 20, 2025 01:08 GMT
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is a four-time AEW World Champion [Photo source: AEW's official website]

Jon Moxley made his presence known tonight on AEW Collision. The Purveyor of Violence made the most of his appearance, as he choked out a veteran.

Ad

Moxley is coming off a disappointing week, as he lost the AEW World Championship to 'Hangman' Adam Page at All In: Texas. He also took a trios loss a few days ago on Dynamite, and his frustration now seems to have boiled over. Colt Cabana was in attendance for tonight's show in Chicago, and he briefly worked as a special addition to the commentary desk.

During one of the lull moments on the show, The Death Riders snuck behind Colt Cabana and grabbed him from the desk. The faction launched a brutal attack on Cabana, leaving him all bloodied up. Jon Moxley then took a steel chain and wrapped it around the veteran's neck.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This was exactly what Page did to Moxley at All In, and The Purveyor of Violence wished to get back at him by assaulting one of his close friends. Moxley walked away after the unexpected beatdown.

This is a sign that things aren't over between Adam Page and Jon Moxley. It remains to be seen how the AEW World Champion will retaliate after a person close to him was caught in the crossfire.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications