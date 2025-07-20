Jon Moxley walks away after brutally choking out AEW star

Jon Moxley made his presence known tonight on AEW Collision. The Purveyor of Violence made the most of his appearance, as he choked out a veteran.Moxley is coming off a disappointing week, as he lost the AEW World Championship to 'Hangman' Adam Page at All In: Texas. He also took a trios loss a few days ago on Dynamite, and his frustration now seems to have boiled over. Colt Cabana was in attendance for tonight's show in Chicago, and he briefly worked as a special addition to the commentary desk. During one of the lull moments on the show, The Death Riders snuck behind Colt Cabana and grabbed him from the desk. The faction launched a brutal attack on Cabana, leaving him all bloodied up. Jon Moxley then took a steel chain and wrapped it around the veteran's neck. This was exactly what Page did to Moxley at All In, and The Purveyor of Violence wished to get back at him by assaulting one of his close friends. Moxley walked away after the unexpected beatdown.This is a sign that things aren't over between Adam Page and Jon Moxley. It remains to be seen how the AEW World Champion will retaliate after a person close to him was caught in the crossfire.