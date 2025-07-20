Major reunion in AEW following Jon Moxley and Death Riders' shocking attack

An AEW star was brutally attacked by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. The assault took place during the latest episode of Collision. Following the beatdown, the talent reunited with some of his old friends.AEW's Colt Cabana joined the commentary team alongside Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on this week's Collision. In a shocking moment, Cabana was jumped by The Death Riders from behind as Marina Shafir wrapped a steel chain around his neck. The veteran started bleeding as Jon Moxley brutally choked him with the chain.In an exclusive backstage video from Collision, Colt Cabana was seen being checked by the doctors. Meanwhile, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno of The Dark Order showed up. Cabana used to be a part of the faction, so it was a reunion of sorts. The group seemed concerned about Cabana, as he had blood on his face.The Death Riders might have targeted Colt Cabana because he is a friend of &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page. Following his World Title loss to Page, Jon Moxley was seemingly looking to send a message to his rival by assaulting Cabana on Collision.Fans can expect The Dark Order to help Cabana get retribution against The Death Riders in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see what's next for the veteran on TV.