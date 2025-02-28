3 mistakes WWE must avoid with Malakai Black if he returns

There's been a lot of chatter surrounding Malakai Black's (fka Aleister Black) future and whether he could be heading to WWE sometime soon. The Antihero from Amsterdam departed from AEW a few weeks ago alongside Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) and Miro.

Ad

Reports have now emerged that the former House of Black leader is set to appear in WWE imminently. Fans are quite excited to see Malakai Black have a second chance to break out on the main roster. However, if Triple H wants him to be a future main eventer in the Stamford-based company then he must avoid these mistakes:

#3. Not continuing where he left off in WWE

Before Black made his debut in AEW, he had been slowly laying the seeds for the beginning of a new persona in WWE. The former NXT Champion had seemingly been on the verge of unraveling the lore of his new character as the 'Dark Father,' which had fans excited to see more of him.

Ad

Trending

He would appear in vignettes and tell folklore tales of a sinister nature that were chilling for all those he would target. It seemed like an intriguing character shift for Black at that time, who had struggled to properly make his mark on the main roster up to that point.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The character was arguably one of the most intriguing that has been showcased in professional wrestling. Unfortunately, we never got to see it come to fruition as Black would leave the Stamford-based promotion shortly after introducing the character. We think that Triple H would make a huge mistake not to have him adopt it again if he returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Not putting him in a high-profile feud upon his WWE return

Malakai Black certainly is someone who deserves similar treatment to what Cody Rhodes received upon the latter's return to WWE. Rhodes was granted a WrestleMania match against a top superstar like Seth Rollins, and then pushed into an intense feud with The Architect thereafter.

Ad

The Striking Man from Amsterdam is arguably worthy of similar treatment since we know that Triple H already sees him as a potential main eventer. The fans will also most likely already know of his work within the company, and so there is no reason to build him up in a manner similar to the promotion's latest blockbuster signing, Penta.

Instead, the creative team should have Malakai target an established star like Seth Rollins or Finn Balor right out of the gate and build a feud with them.

Ad

#1. Leaning in too much into the spookiness

It seems that for some time in WWE, the creepy horror element introduced with a character has rarely ever landed. Even a genius mind such as the late Bray Wyatt sometimes struggled to make all of his bizarre ideas work in real life and have at some point turned stale.

Perhaps, the creative team should also heed these examples and try to not dial up on the spooky element that could come with Malakai Black's potential arrival. There's no reason to make him completely grounded but sometimes leaning into the horror aspect of wrestling comes out much more laughable or simply strange than horrifying at times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback