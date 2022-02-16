3 positives and 3 negatives from Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

AEW fans and wrestlers were rocked by the breaking news that one of the promotion's founders, Cody Rhodes, has departed the company and is reportedly in negotiations to return to WWE.

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, critical figures in the creation of wrestling's hottest promotion, are reportedly out after failing to come to terms with a new contract with the company.

CEO Tony Khan announced Rhodes' departure Tuesday morning via AEW social media accounts.

It is a bombshell revelation even though it is common knowledge that Cody Rhodes has been working without a contract since the start of the year. It is still unthinkable that the former 3-time TNT Champion would walk away from a promotion that he helped build. What Cody's next step is truly anybody's guess right now, but in the meantime, let's analyze both the pros and cons of Cody's departure.

#3. Positive: Cody Rhodes leaving opens up a new main event spot in AEW

411 Wrestling @411wrestling #CodyRhodes #BrandiRhodes #TonyKhan 411mania.com/wrestling/cody… Former AEW EVP, founding member, and TNT champion Cody Rhodes and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes have officially exited AEW. Cody, Brandi, and AEW President Tony Khan have all issued statements on the matter. #AEW Former AEW EVP, founding member, and TNT champion Cody Rhodes and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes have officially exited AEW. Cody, Brandi, and AEW President Tony Khan have all issued statements on the matter. #AEW #CodyRhodes #BrandiRhodes #TonyKhan 411mania.com/wrestling/cody… https://t.co/xNbYqRu4VL

When All Elite Wrestling first started, Cody was undisputedly only of its top stars. But now fast forward 3 years later, owner Tony Khan has managed to assemble an enviable roster of wrestling talents that could feature in the main event of Dynamite at any time.

Beyond that, there are several hungry young talents that could elevate to a prominent spot and fill the void left behind by Rhodes. Young stars such as Darby Allin, Dante Martin, Ricky Starks, Sammy Guevara and Will Hobbs are the next generation of wrestlers that will lead the company forward. The new generation would look at this as an opportunity to cement their spot at the top of the card.

#3. Negative: AEW loses a top star and founding member in Cody Rhodes

OT/OB @OTOBHTX Last night at Double Or Nothing we also saw Cody Rhodes become the first TNT Champion with a pinfall victory over Lance Archer in the TNT tournament finals Last night at Double Or Nothing we also saw Cody Rhodes become the first TNT Champion with a pinfall victory over Lance Archer in the TNT tournament finals https://t.co/upw7FANL7a

Wrestling fans shouldn't quickly forget Cody Rhodes's contributions to Tony Khan's promotion. He indeed was one of the revolutionaries who helped will the company into existence. While AEW was still in its infancy, Cody was one of the company's top draws, becoming the first TNT Champion.

His legacy in All Elite Wrestling is secured based on these accomplishments alone. Love him or hate him, Cody's name will be intertwined with the history of the company and he should be recognized for that, at least. Tony Khan's promotion will move on regardless but Cody's departure is still a big loss.

Edited by Pratik Singh