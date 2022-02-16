Is Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE?

Wrestling fans have been in shock over developments in the last 24 hours since it emerged that Cody Rhodes is legitimately leaving AEW. Reports have surfaced that there may have been a disagreement between Cody and AEW President Tony Khan leading to this departure. Now, could Cody Rhodes be doing the unthinkable and returning to WWE?

AEW confirmed the departure on Twitter, stating that Brandi and Cody are indeed leaving the company.

Fans who thought of Cody as a permanent fixture in AEW were extremely surprised by the sudden departure of the Rhodes. While there had been conflicting rumors about Cody not re-signing his AEW contract, it had appeared to be a work, but now it's clear that's not the case.

But just because Cody is leaving AEW does not mean that he will be signing with WWE. Let's take a look at the current rumors surrounding Cody's next destination.

Is Cody Rhodes heading to WWE next?

Even when there were rumors of Rhodes not signing a new contract with AEW around the time of the Royal Rumble, no one realistically thought that the AEW EVP would sign with WWE.

However, according to reports, Cody signing with WWE is very likely to happen, something that was unbelievable a couple of weeks back.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Spoke to a source just now that fully anticipates WWE coming to an agreement with Cody Rhodes. Unbelievable. Spoke to a source just now that fully anticipates WWE coming to an agreement with Cody Rhodes. Unbelievable.

Cody has unfinished business in WWE, as before he left the company, he was wrestling in a gimmick he hated. He hardly got everything that he wanted to accomplish there, as he was in a knock-off Goldust gimmick called Stardust.

Given that his return to the company looks more likely than ever at the moment, hopefully, WWE will realize the potential they have with the superstar and send him to the main event.

There are more than a few stories that can be told by WWE about Cody, and quite a few of those might even involve the fact that he had left the company. Cody Rhodes could face Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, or any of the newer stars to tell a convincing and entertaining story.

Should all the reports prove true, fans may see Cody strutting up the ramp to a WWE ring any time in the coming months.

