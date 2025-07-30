3 Potential endings to AEW Dynamite this week 

At AEW All In 2025, &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page dethroned Jon Moxley in a brutal Texas Death Match to become the new AEW World Champion. The two men are set to have a rematch on Dynamite this week. Interestingly, this time around, The Death Riders will be absent from ringside. The rivalry between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley has been captivating so far. Both wrestlers are immensely talented in the ring and are two of Tony Khan's biggest assets. While it's unlikely that their upcoming match will top their All In showdown, there is no doubt that they will bring the house down. Interestingly, Khan could make some shocking booking decisions that could alter the promotion's trajectory forever. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDynamite will certainly end with Page vs. Moxley. Here are three possible scenarios for how the show will conclude. #3. Hangman Page wins clean and retains the AEW World Title Last week on Dynamite, Hangman Page fearlessly walked to the ring and challenged Moxley to a World Championship match. Interestingly, he told the former Dean Ambrose that he is capable of handling pressure and winning matches consecutively. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is hell bent on proving Moxly wrong. &quot;When you told me I didn’t want Texas Death, you were lying; we both know that. But when you say I can’t handle the pressure, that I can’t do it again and again, I think you believe that. So I will prove it to you......This time, you’re the challenger. So you’ll play by my rules… and I already know your answer is yes. I’ll see you next week, dumbass,&quot; said Hangman. [H/T: All Elite Wrestling's official website] Page vs Moxley could end with the latter beating the former WWE star clean and retaining gold. If this showdown is good, fans will have nothing to complain about. Furthermore, Page will only look stronger if this is how things transpire. #2. Eddie Kingston returns and helps Moxley regain the AEW World Title Eddie Kingston has been sidelined due to injury for almost a year. Interestingly, it is rumored that he will make his AEW return soon. While it is not known if he has made a complete recovery, many are certain that he will feature on this week's Dynamite. Longtime All Elite Wrestling fans are well aware of Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley's friendship. They were once allies in the promotion. However, they didn't become World Tag Team Champions. On Dynamite this week, The Mad King could show up and blindside Hangman, leading to The Death Riders' leader taking advantage of the situation and regaining his title. #1. MJF executes his contract and becomes the new World Champion View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025, which earned him a guaranteed AEW World Championship opportunity. On Dynamite this week, The Salt of the Earth might finally execute his contract.Irrespective of the winner of Hangman vs Moxley, The Young Genius might show up after the world title bout, cash in, and become a two-time AEW World Champion. This will undoubtedly be one of the most shocking segments in the company's history, and fans worldwide will go berserk.