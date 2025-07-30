Congratulations to AEW star MJF

MJF is one of the biggest names in AEW. The Salt of the Earth is a former AEW World Champion and a former International Champion. Additionally, he has a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the world title since he won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025.Apart from professional wrestling, MJF loves acting in films. His new movie, 'Happy Gilmore 2', was recently released on Netflix, and it has received widespread attention and appreciation worldwide. According to Tudum by Netflix, the film is ranked number 1 in 47 different countries and was in the top 10 in 88 countries. Furthermore, its global viewers exceed 46.5 million. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is a massive achievement for Maxwell Jacob Friedman, his co-stars, and the creators. Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates them and hopes this film gets even more popular.MJF on if he discussed wrestling with 'Happy Gilmore 2' co-star, Adam SandlerIn a recent interview with ScreenCrush, MJF revealed that he and his Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Adam Sandler regularly discussed wrestling during filming. The latter is a huge fan of the legendary Andre the Giant. &quot;We did. We talked about his love for Andre the Giant for a while. And that was a fun day on the set, for sure. As people would come in, you had — everyone loves to be like “Wrestling, I don’t know too much about it,” like it’s in this bubble. And by the way, it’s a multi-billion dollar industry, so it is it really a bubble? But you catch my drift,&quot; said Friedman. [H/T: ScreenCrush]Apart from Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore 2 stars Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, John Daly, Ben Stiller, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and more. Its director is Kyle Newacheck. It is a sequel to the 1996 comedy, Happy Gilmore.