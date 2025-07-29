  • home icon
WWE legend returns; MJF's shocking announcement? - 3 Big things that must happen on AEW Dynamite

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:26 GMT
MJF will be live on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night [ Images from AEW
MJF will be live on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night [Images from AEW's YouTube]

This Wednesday, AEW fans are in for one of the most exciting editions of Dynamite in some time. The rivalry between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will seemingly conclude at the show as they battle for the AEW World Title in a clean, mano a mano contest. Meanwhile, MJF will be live, and one can assume that he'll be addressing his recent heated interaction with his group, The Hurt Syndicate.

Moreover, the next chapter between Cope and FTR could be unveiled on the show, and there is also room for a certain WWE legend to make his first appearance on AEW TV at Dynamite since All In.

As the Jacksonville-based promotion builds up to Forbidden Door, its next big pay-per-view set for August 24, the promotion's major storylines heading into the event must start taking shape now. With that said, let's look at three things that must happen at Dynamite tomorrow night.

#3. Hangman Page should retain the AEW World title

Hangman Page will defend the title against Jon Moxley under the stipulation that there won't be any outside interference. This means one of the two stars will get a clean win.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is now the main guy in Tony Khan's promotion, and to solidify his status, Khan must ensure he retains his title on Dynamite tomorrow night.

Jon Moxley had a terrific run with the title for over nine months before losing it at All In. However, his reign started to become predictable towards the end, so putting the championship on him again would feel like going backwards.

Moreover, a victory for Page does not just ensure fresher battles for the title; it also opens doors for a potential reignition of the feud between Moxley and Darby Allin.

#2. MJF should announce that he is leaving The Hurt Syndicate

The alliance between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin) began in May earlier this year, and the fans quickly got behind the angle. However, last week on Dynamite, cracks started to appear between the Wolf of Wrestling and the Syndicate after All In.

The relationship between MJF and the group came to a boil on last week's edition of Dynamite, when Lashley slammed Friedman onto the lockers after the latter had confronted them backstage.

The All Mighty, who was unhappy with MJF's attitude, asked him to leave the group. Later on, Friedman came out to the ring and said he didn't need Lashley's help to become AEW World Champion.

MJF was announced to be live at this week's Dynamite, and fans can expect him to call out The Hurt Syndicate to address their differences. However, the Salt of the Earth must announce that he is leaving the group and joining hands with FTR, the group that the Syndicate beat up last week.

AEW must act on this development as it would not only keep the fans engaged in the storyline, but also set up a mouth-watering singles clash between MJF and Bobby Lashley.

#1. Christian Cage must return to confront the Patriarchy

WWE legend Christian Cage has not been seen on AEW TV since All In: Texas, where the Patriarchy betrayed him. The former TNT Champion was rescued from a con-chair-to at the event by the returning Cope, who then asked him to "go find himself."

While most fans expected the legendary tag team to reunite, Cope clarified on the following episode of Dynamite that he came back to hunt FTR down and not get back together with the Patriarchy. Meanwhile, Nick Wayne declared that the group had betrayed the Rated-R Superstar because he had become a liability to them.

The ROH World TV Champion, who is now seemingly the leader of the Patriarchy, should appear on Dynamite with this faction and further address the situation between him and his former "Father." This must call for the return of Christian Cage, who comes out searching for answers.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

