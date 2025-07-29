WWE legend returns; MJF's shocking announcement? - 3 Big things that must happen on AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday, AEW fans are in for one of the most exciting editions of Dynamite in some time. The rivalry between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will seemingly conclude at the show as they battle for the AEW World Title in a clean, mano a mano contest. Meanwhile, MJF will be live, and one can assume that he'll be addressing his recent heated interaction with his group, The Hurt Syndicate.Moreover, the next chapter between Cope and FTR could be unveiled on the show, and there is also room for a certain WWE legend to make his first appearance on AEW TV at Dynamite since All In.As the Jacksonville-based promotion builds up to Forbidden Door, its next big pay-per-view set for August 24, the promotion's major storylines heading into the event must start taking shape now. With that said, let's look at three things that must happen at Dynamite tomorrow night.#3. Hangman Page should retain the AEW World titleHangman Page will defend the title against Jon Moxley under the stipulation that there won't be any outside interference. This means one of the two stars will get a clean win. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is now the main guy in Tony Khan's promotion, and to solidify his status, Khan must ensure he retains his title on Dynamite tomorrow night.Jon Moxley had a terrific run with the title for over nine months before losing it at All In. However, his reign started to become predictable towards the end, so putting the championship on him again would feel like going backwards. Moreover, a victory for Page does not just ensure fresher battles for the title; it also opens doors for a potential reignition of the feud between Moxley and Darby Allin.#2. MJF should announce that he is leaving The Hurt SyndicateThe alliance between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin) began in May earlier this year, and the fans quickly got behind the angle. However, last week on Dynamite, cracks started to appear between the Wolf of Wrestling and the Syndicate after All In.The relationship between MJF and the group came to a boil on last week's edition of Dynamite, when Lashley slammed Friedman onto the lockers after the latter had confronted them backstage. The All Mighty, who was unhappy with MJF's attitude, asked him to leave the group. Later on, Friedman came out to the ring and said he didn't need Lashley's help to become AEW World Champion.MJF was announced to be live at this week's Dynamite, and fans can expect him to call out The Hurt Syndicate to address their differences. However, the Salt of the Earth must announce that he is leaving the group and joining hands with FTR, the group that the Syndicate beat up last week. AEW must act on this development as it would not only keep the fans engaged in the storyline, but also set up a mouth-watering singles clash between MJF and Bobby Lashley.#1. Christian Cage must return to confront the PatriarchyWWE legend Christian Cage has not been seen on AEW TV since All In: Texas, where the Patriarchy betrayed him. The former TNT Champion was rescued from a con-chair-to at the event by the returning Cope, who then asked him to &quot;go find himself.&quot;While most fans expected the legendary tag team to reunite, Cope clarified on the following episode of Dynamite that he came back to hunt FTR down and not get back together with the Patriarchy. Meanwhile, Nick Wayne declared that the group had betrayed the Rated-R Superstar because he had become a liability to them.The ROH World TV Champion, who is now seemingly the leader of the Patriarchy, should appear on Dynamite with this faction and further address the situation between him and his former &quot;Father.&quot; This must call for the return of Christian Cage, who comes out searching for answers.