AEW makes a huge announcement regarding MJF amid dissension within The Hurt Syndicate

On the last edition of AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed cracks develop in the relationship between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. Amid these tensions, All Elite Wrestling has made a huge announcement regarding the Wolf of Wrestling.Last Wednesday, the Men's Casino Gauntlet winner confronted the Syndicate backstage following the group's decision to form a business alliance with Cope. The Salt of the Earth was unimpressed by this decision and also questioned why they weren't by his side earlier. This seemingly upset the group, particularly Bobby Lashley, who pushed Friedman against the wall and asked him to leave the group.Shortly after, Maxwell came out to the ring by himself and stated that he did not need the All Mighty to win the World Championship. Earlier today, the Jacksonville-based promotion took to X to announce Friedman's appearance on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.&quot;#AEWDynamite 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max Wed, 7/30 @The_MJF Will Appear LIVE! MJF should be riding high with a contract for a future AEW World Title Match + successful movie launch, however last week things got heated w/@fightbobby + MJF once again raised the ire of @SussexCoChicken!&quot;AEW's MJF sends a message to Seth Rollins following his injuryIn a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, MJF addressed Rollins' recent knee injury and emphasised how The Visionary is one of the best in the business, along with him.&quot;Seth Rollins is a freak of nature. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest faces in the history of that company. The same way I’m going to go down as one of the biggest faces in the history of my company. When you think of these promotions, when you think of WWE, you think Seth. When you think of AEW, you think me. I find him to be extraordinarily talented. I feel horrible about his knee. It sucks,&quot; said MJF.Check out his comments in the video below:While there is no timeline on Rollins' return, MJF will appear on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, and fans will be eager to see if the tensions between him and The Hurt Syndicate will ease or increase.