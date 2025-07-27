  • home icon
  AEW makes a huge announcement regarding MJF amid dissension within The Hurt Syndicate

AEW makes a huge announcement regarding MJF amid dissension within The Hurt Syndicate

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 27, 2025 12:23 GMT
MJF with the Hurt Syndicate and Renee Paquette [ Image from AEW
MJF with The Hurt Syndicate and Renee Paquette [Image from AEW's X]

On the last edition of AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed cracks develop in the relationship between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. Amid these tensions, All Elite Wrestling has made a huge announcement regarding the Wolf of Wrestling.

Last Wednesday, the Men's Casino Gauntlet winner confronted the Syndicate backstage following the group's decision to form a business alliance with Cope. The Salt of the Earth was unimpressed by this decision and also questioned why they weren't by his side earlier. This seemingly upset the group, particularly Bobby Lashley, who pushed Friedman against the wall and asked him to leave the group.

Shortly after, Maxwell came out to the ring by himself and stated that he did not need the All Mighty to win the World Championship. Earlier today, the Jacksonville-based promotion took to X to announce Friedman's appearance on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

"#AEWDynamite 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max Wed, 7/30 @The_MJF Will Appear LIVE! MJF should be riding high with a contract for a future AEW World Title Match + successful movie launch, however last week things got heated w/@fightbobby + MJF once again raised the ire of @SussexCoChicken!"

AEW's MJF sends a message to Seth Rollins following his injury

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, MJF addressed Rollins' recent knee injury and emphasised how The Visionary is one of the best in the business, along with him.

"Seth Rollins is a freak of nature. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest faces in the history of that company. The same way I’m going to go down as one of the biggest faces in the history of my company. When you think of these promotions, when you think of WWE, you think Seth. When you think of AEW, you think me. I find him to be extraordinarily talented. I feel horrible about his knee. It sucks," said MJF.
Check out his comments in the video below:

While there is no timeline on Rollins' return, MJF will appear on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, and fans will be eager to see if the tensions between him and The Hurt Syndicate will ease or increase.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Arsh Das
