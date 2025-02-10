3 potential matches for Malakai Black at WrestleMania 41 if he returns to WWE

The world of professional wrestling is dominated by promotions like WWE and AEW. Over the last few years, fans have seen many superstars jump ship from one company to another and join rival promotions in search of better opportunities. The most recent name to join the conversation has been Malakai Black.

He had what some deem a mediocre run on WWE's main roster and left the promotion to join AEW in 2021. Black led the charge of the House of Black alongside Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart, and Brody King. Moreover, he also feuded with top stars like Cody Rhodes and Adam Copeland. However, he still was not able to carve out an impressive run that many had expected.

As the year 2025 began, reports emerged that Malakai Black would be leaving AEW. This became evident after his former stablemates formed a new alliance, his profile was moved to the alumni section, and a new report stated that he was now a free agent.

This has raised speculations that Malakai Black would immediately join back with the Stamford-based organization and could be a part of the ongoing WrestleMania season. If that happens, here are the top three matches he can be a part of at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and Malakai Black came up in NXT around the same time. The duo had spectacular runs in the developmental territory. However, it was only McIntyre who thrived as a top-level talent on the main roster, while Black found himself lost in the shuffle.

However, McIntyre could be a credible opponent if he makes his return to WWE in time for WrestleMania season. With no other opponent in sight and reported plans for McIntyre, a returning Malakai Black could be an excellent choice for a huge showdown at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Mixed Tag Team Match

An interesting match that could take place at WrestleMania 41 if Malakai Black returns to WWE during the road to The Show of Shows would see him pair up with his real-life wife, Zelina Vega. She was recently moved to the SmackDown roster and could begin a feud with another female talent who could have a male counterpart with her.

This could pave the way for her husband, Malakai Black, to return to WWE and join his wife in her ongoing feud. It could further culminate into a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 41, with the husband-wife duo pairing up together for the first time on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura, much like Malakai Black, was one of Triple H's guys back in NXT. The King of Strong Style has attained many accolades in his WWE run and recently returned from hiatus to defeat LA Knight at Survivor Series and win the coveted United States Championship.

With Nakamura possibly looking for a challenge for The Show of Shows, the call could be answered with the comeback of Malakai Black. This would set the stage for a huge US title match at WrestleMania 41 between Nakamura and Black.

