3 potential next challengers for Adam Cole's AEW TNT Championship

Adam Cole captured his first singles title in AEW by winning the TNT Championship. The Panama Playboy has many names to worry about, and three of them could be next in line to challenge him for the gold.

At the AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View, Adam Cole challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship. The former NXT Champion managed to defeat The Red Death and win his first title in All Elite Wrestling.

Adam Cole issued a TNT Championship open challenge on the latest edition of Collision which was answered by Claudio Castagnoli. The leader of The Paragon successfully defended his title against Claudio and will be continuing his reign as TNT Champion. However, some major names could challenge Adam Cole for the title in the upcoming months.

For this list, we will look three such name:

#3. The Hurt Syndicate's MVP

MVP has proven to be a major force since bringing Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to All Elite Wrestling and forming The Hurt Syndicate. Lashley and Benjamin recently won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and MVP could also use some gold around his waist.

MVP has proven that he can still go in the ring, and the veteran could answer Adam Cole's TNT Championship open challenge in the future. MVP could also directly confront Cole to challenge him for the title. This could result in a championship match between both stars, with MVP coming out on top and bringing more gold to The Hurt Syndicate.

#2. AEW's newest signing Josh Alexander

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander made his AEW debut on the recent Spring Break Thru edition of Dynamite. Alexander was introduced as the Wild Card in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and had a brutal matchup against Hangman Adam Page. Alexander came up short against Hangman; however, he could shift his focus to another major name.

Josh Alexander could step up to challenge Adam Cole for the TNT Championship. The former TNA star can take the title off of Cole to kick-start his journey in All Elite Wrestling the right way. This could also help The Walking Weapon find his footing in the promotion and become a recognized star.

#1. Wardlow could use a push

Former TNT Champion Wardlow was last seen in March 2024. He was a part of Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom faction at the time, and fans believed the storyline would help him get launched to the next level. However, Wardlow disappeared from television after unsuccessfully challenging Samoa for the AEW World Championship on the Big Business Dynamite last March.

This could be the perfect time for Wardlow to return to AEW programming. Tony Khan could book a huge angle between Adam Cole and Wardlow, where he confronts Cole for forgetting about his place in the Undisputed Kingdom. This could also lead to the star taking the TNT Championship from Adam Cole and re-establishing himself as a major player.

The fans will have to wait and see if any of these stars are next in line for a TNT Championship opportunity in the future.

