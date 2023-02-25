3 Real-life AEW/WWE couples who called off their engagements

AEW might have a few famous wrestling couples on their roster, but not everyone's love story is destined for a happy ending. Several All Elite wrestlers have called it quits on their engagement over the last few years. Some of them ended amicably, while others did not so much.

Whether it's with partners who are not in the business or even WWE Superstars, here are three AEW couples who called off their engagements.

#3. WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and current House of Black member Buddy Matthews

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Alexa Bliss And Buddy Murphy Reportedly Split Last Year wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/05/a… Alexa Bliss And Buddy Murphy Reportedly Split Last Year wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/05/a… https://t.co/Cmvmj2vt3Y

Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and current AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews were in a long-term relationship and were even engaged at one point. Both started their wrestling careers in NXT in 2013 as a group, where Little Miss Bliss managed the tag team of Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake.

Working together brought them closer to the point where they even formed a real-life relationship and had a pet pig together, Larry Steve.

Unfortunately, the couple broke up in September 2018. An infamous scene from that year's Total Divas saw best friend Nia Jax questioning Bliss and Murphy's seriousness in getting married.

Thankfully, both wrestlers have moved on. Alexa Bliss eventually began dating professional musician Ryan Cabrera in February 2020 and tied the knot in April 2022. On the other hand, Matthews is currently in a relationship with WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

#2. AEW star Saraya and former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio

AEW star Saraya was once engaged to former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio. The 30-year-old was actually the one who proposed to her boyfriend at a wrestling event.

Paige later posted a photo of her proposal on her Instagram account. In the caption, she described her relationship with Del Rio as "unbreakable."

"When you have something that's unbreakable. You keep it. Never have I loved someone so much in my life. Thanks for the love you give me. You're my world," she wrote.

Despite this, the couple called off their engagement barely a year later in 2017. Del Rio later revealed that the reason he and Saraya decided to part ways was due to their travel schedules, as Saraya was based in Orlando, Florida, at the time with WWE.

Del Rio was based on the West Coast at the time, working in various independent promotions in the US and Mexico.

It soon came to light that the couple had a very toxic relationship with various domestic abuse allegations. Thankfully, Saraya looks happier and healthier now and even made an in-ring return to All Elite Wrestling after returning from a career-threatening injury.

#1. Damage CTRL leader Bayley and AEW wrestler Aaron Solow broke off their engagement

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Solow said that the two came to a mutual agreement as both had different ideas about their future.



We wish them both the best.

(via @aaronsolow) Aaron Solo @AaronSoloAEW https://t.co/EjQcHRHNJ1 AEW’s Aaron Solow revealed on his Twitter that him and Bayley have decided to call off their engagement and end their relationship.Solow said that the two came to a mutual agreement as both had different ideas about their future.We wish them both the best.(via @aaronsolow) twitter.com/AaronSoloAEW/s… AEW’s Aaron Solow revealed on his Twitter that him and Bayley have decided to call off their engagement and end their relationship.Solow said that the two came to a mutual agreement as both had different ideas about their future.We wish them both the best.(via @aaronsolow) twitter.com/AaronSoloAEW/s… https://t.co/k8sWYfVuU8

WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW's Aaron Solow called off their engagement back in 2021. The couple made a mutual decision to part ways due to different views on their relationship, and the All Elite Wrestling star took to his Twitter account to make the information public.

The couple first met in 2010 when they were both just independent wrestlers and got engaged in 2016. While Bayley's career skyrocketed in NXT and, later on the WWE main roster, Solow would continue to support his partner.

Aaron Solow has found limited success in All Elite Wrestling so far, mostly appearing on their secondary shows, DARK and Elevation. Meanwhile, Bayley is already an all-time great in WWE as a Grand Slam women's champion and currently leads her own faction, Damage CTRL with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

