3 reasons Adam Copeland must lose at AEW Revolution 2025

Adam Copeland is ready to stop Jon Moxley and the Death Riders' reign of terror over AEW. The two stars have been feuding since the start of 2025 and are finally committed to ending each other ahead of the Revolution on March 9th.

Now, fans are expecting Mox's 4th World Title reign to come to an end, with Adam Copeland finally dethroning him. However, Tony Khan might want to avoid that result.

Here are a few reasons why Adam Copeland should lose against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2025.

#3. A younger AEW star deserves to be on top next

AEW has yet to give a true youngster from their ranks the spot on top of the mountain within their company since MJF's World title win. Moxley would come to pick up the pieces of Bryan Danielson and send him off to retirement and has since kept the World Championship locked.

Now, Copeland is aiming to kick him off his throne as the One and Only King as he takes out each of his group members. However, even though the Rated-R Superstar's win wouldn't be a negative outcome, many fans of AEW would prefer for a younger star to get the win.

Let's take a star such as Powerhouse Hobbs, for example, who had a surge of momentum as he seemed unstoppable in his title match against Moxley. Fans were also rabid for Hobbs to be the next guy in line to defeat the Purveyor of Violence, yet Tony Khan failed to pull the trigger.

#2. Darby Allin deserves to dethrone Jon Moxley

Darby Allin has been absent ever since Moxley and his crew viciously attacked him and put him out of commission on the last episode of Rampage. Now, many fans are waiting for him to return from his hiatus.

Allin has been one of the pillars of AEW and has impressed everyone with his work in the company and exceptional tag team runs alongside Sting. It's high time for Tony Khan to reward his hard work and the fans' admiration for Daredevil and finally make the call on him to become the World Champion.

Although Darby could win the World title from another star, it would make sense for him to take revenge on Jon Moxley and return to dethrone him after Adam Copeland fails.

#1. The Death Riders storyline needs a bigger ending

Adam Copeland has taken out the members of Jon Moxley's faction one by one. He first started with PAC as he dished out two conchairto shots to him and then moved to take out Marina Shafir and Claudio Castagnoli on the recent episode of Dynamite.

Now, even though the Rated-R Superstar has done his job well of handling Mox's group members ahead of their clash. The Death Riders should not go down that easy, and Tony Khan needs to build them as a bigger threat within AEW. They need a bit more time to stay on top and then have the babyface stars unite against them to take them down once and for all to vanquish this threat.

