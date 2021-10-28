3 reasons why AEW star Cody Rhodes should turn heel and 2 why he shouldn't

Cody Rhodes was instrumental in the creation of AEW. He hit a mid-card ceiling in WWE and for years tried to break through it. WWE, however, had other ideas. Instead of banking on the genuine popularity of his tag team with half-brother Goldust, they burdened him with the gimmick of Stardust.

Stardust was a corrupt version of Goldust, without any of the latter's over-the-top antics. Rhodes tried his best with the gimmick but eventually became frustrated with his failure. After his WWE release, he became a prominent name on the independent circuit and NJPW before becoming a crucial part of AEW's creation.

Cody Rhodes has since acted as the first opponent for the new AEW stars. He is currently embroiled in an intensely personal rivalry with Malakai Black. A section of the professional wrestling community even sees the rivalry as the perfect spot for the former AEW TNT Champion to turn heel.

Rhodes has repeatedly displayed his comfort in playing a villain in the past. Here are three reasons why he should turn heel and two reasons why he should remain a face.

#3 Why Cody Rhodes should turn heel: AEW fans have rejected him

AEW fans have firmly rejected Cody Rhodes as a face to the point where the company's resilience to maintain Rhodes as a face seems laughable. However, Rhodes' recent match against Malakai Black was impressive.

But when The American Nightmare won the match, the commentators put it over as an emotional match. They either failed to mention or chose to avoid the fact that the spectators in the arena disapproved of Rhodes' victory.

It was a reaction fit for a masterful heel. As he is already receiving heat, he should embrace villainy by attacking The Nightmare Family.

