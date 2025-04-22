3 reasons why AEW needs their own Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman made headlines recently when he turned on both former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns and former AEW World Champion CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. The 59-year-old legend is now aligned with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, kicking off a major angle on the heels of The Show of Shows.

Heyman is, without a doubt, one of the most important figures on WWE programming today. His work both on and off-screen has proven to be indispensable to the greater success of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

This is a fact that could, and perhaps should, inspire All Elite Wrestling to seek out their own version of The Wiseman.

Let us consider three reasons why this may be the case.

#1: To make megastars out of AEW's major names

Paul Heyman is perhaps best known for his work as one of the pro-wrestling industry's most prolific and qualified managers. Since his WCW days as Paul E. Dangerously and later in WWE, Heyman has cornered and fostered some of the company's most iconic superstars, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. This is not to mention many other names he accompanied and managed at various points, including Kurt Angle, The Big Show, Rob Van Dam, and former AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

All Elite Wrestling currently boasts an incredibly stacked roster, featuring talent from across the globe. There is no dearth of manager-figures on AEW television either, with Don Callis, Prince Nana, and MVP serving as recent examples.

The Franchise Playa has already motivated multiple top stars in the locker-room to step up and earn a spot in The Hurt Syndicate as the stable's popularity continues to grow.

Nana, on his part, has captured audience admiration through his support of Swerve Strickland.

As a seasoned manager, Paul Heyman was able to turn his clients into megastars. All Elite Wrestling needs its own managerial characters, like Nana and MVP, to do the same for its best and most promising wrestlers. Anyone who aligns with The Prince after Swerve, for example, would benefit from the tag of working alongside the representative of a former World Champion.

Similarly, his role as The Hurt Syndicate's spokesperson, as well as his past accolades and credibility, could allow MVP the chance to make a new star or elevate existing ones like MJF.

#2: To help craft long-term storylines and weekly television

Paul Heyman has shared his insights on building pro-wrestling stories in a number of interviews over the years. The Special Counsel's masterful understanding of how to develop compelling angles for the squared circle shows through in his incredible promo work.

Heyman is widely held to be an all-time great on the microphone and on-screen. His performance as Roman Reigns' Wiseman was undoubtedly a key factor driving the success of The Bloodline saga from its beginning. The same goes for his work as CM Punk's manager during his heel run as WWE Champion in 2012.

While AEW has been making moves to improve the quality of its product, not many on the All Elite roster can cut promos on the level of Heyman. The company should therefore actively invest in developing and/or pushing managers like The Advocate, who can help produce and feature in intriguing television segments and long-term storylines - ideally, with lots of character work to boot.

#3: To help Tony Khan with AEW creative overall

Paul Heyman has worn a number of hats in the course of his WWE tenure, both on programming and backstage. The veteran formerly acted as the lead writer for Friday Night SmackDown in the early 2000s. He also served as the Executive Director for Monday Night RAW between 2019 and 2020. Prior to his WWE career, of course, Heyman had launched a revolution with ECW before the promotion was eventually acquired by the Stamford-based company.

WWE acknowledged Heyman's contributions to its product by inducting him into the Hall of Fame last year. The New York native's creative acumen makes him an incredible asset for any promotion he will ever work in.

While AEW will likely not be able to sign Heyman anytime soon, the company should look at its list of non-wrestlers to find people who can serve a function similar to Heyman's - an enigmatic on-screen figure who could also help Tony Khan behind the scenes.

Individuals like Don Callis (who had supposedly been offered a position in WWE creative), and Jake "The Snake" Roberts (a legendary veteran with some experience as a booker), are two examples from AEW's current roster who could play a role in the company like Heyman's across his WWE career.

