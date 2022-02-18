3 reasons AEW should sign Shane McMahon, and 2 they shouldn't

AEW fans have been speculating over Shane McMahon's potential move to the company ever since his reported departure from WWE. Vince McMahon's son was reportedly sent home following the disastrous booking of Royal Rumble 2022, which he was heavily involved in producing.

Shortly after the news hit, Tony Kahn announced that a major free agent would be showing up on Dynamite. While this turned out to be former NXT Champion Keith Lee, it didn't stop wrestling insiders from discussing the possibility that AEW might contact Shane O'Mac over a potential business partnership.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Khan said he'd take Shane McMahon's call if the possibility of signing him ever arose. The AEW President admitted it was almost impossible for that to happen, but concluded by saying that in wrestling, one can never say anything for sure:

“I’d certainly take the call. I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling. I’m not sure exactly if he'd be a fit. I haven't heard from him, and I don’t expect to hear from him, but in this business, you never know."

Shane McMahon's arrival at AEW would create tremendous buzz for the company. Here are three reasons why it'd be a great move and two reasons why it wouldn't.

#3. Why he should – Shane McMahon could appear as an on-screen authority figure in AEW

AEW lacks an on-screen authority figure pushing storylines forward on Dynamite and Rampage. Whether it's a General Manager or Commissioner, WWE has utilized this TV trope to great effect.

While it's common knowledge that Tony Khan heads the creative direction, he has mostly kept himself off-camera. Having an authority figure to announce matches and resolve conflicts opens up a ton of narrative opportunities.

Shane's no stranger to this role as he was a Commissioner on SmackDown in 2016, and was famously the leader of WCW and The Alliance in 2001. While he doesn't run the show behind the scenes, it'd be cool to see him interact with the AEW talents in this manner.

